How to get a Diamond Egg in Roblox Adopt Me

Diamond Eggs are both one of the rarest items in Roblox Adopt Me and one of the most irritating items to acquire.

The variety among pets in Roblox Adopt Me is rather extensive. Not only are there ordinary pets in the game (cats, dogs, etc.), but several mythical beasts are available as well. These beasts usually require lots of Roblox and have high trade value. Roblox Adopt Me players are often willing to trade some solid value for Diamond Eggs.

Methods to get rare Diamond Eggs item in Roblox

Basically, there are two ways Roblox Adopt Me players can get their hands on Diamond Eggs: as a log in bonus or through trading.

The issue with the login bonus is that it takes forever to get the Diamond Egg. This rare item is worth 660 stars in Roblox Adopt Me. In order to get that amount of stars, a player would have to log in for 390 days straight, or little over a year.

Since many Roblox Adopt Me players probably won’t want to wait that long, they might be forced to trade for a Diamond Egg. Luckily, there are several other items close in value that, when paired with other valuable pets or items, might be able to get them a Diamond Egg.

The simplest thing to offer for a Diamond Egg is another rare Egg. Golden Eggs and Pink Eggs also exist in the game, and multiple interesting pets hatch from them. Pairing two of these together, or adding other pets to the offer, might be good trade value for a Diamond Egg.

Any of the pets that hatch from the Diamond Egg (Diamond Dragon, Diamond Griffin or Diamond Unicorn) will also be naturally good things to trade for Diamond Eggs. Other pets that are considered close in value to Diamond Eggs would be a Wild Boar or a Zombie Buffalo.

