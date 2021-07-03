How to get the Ocean Egg in Roblox Adopt Me

The Ocean Egg is a limited legendary egg in the Roblox game Adopt Me.

Adopt Me allows players to adopt a variety of pets. After adoption, you can take care of them, give them a home, take them to interact with friends and their pets, or even trade them.

The Ocean Egg is one of the hot ticket items in Adopt Me at the moment, seeing all sorts of trade requests for the rare Roblox animals that emerge. These water-based pets are incredible.

Roblox: How to get the Ocean Egg in Adopt Me

The Ocean Egg was first released on April 26th, 2021. This limited, legendary egg in Roblox Adopt Me is still available after replacing the Fossil Egg in the Gumball Machine.

You can obtain one for $750 within Adopt Me at the Nursery or trade for an Ocean Egg. The Ocean Egg, as the name implies, hatches a water-based animal for Roblox players to take care of.

The Nursery in Roblox Adopt Me is located at the center of Adoption Island. The large Gumball Machine can be found inside. Simply approach it and select to purchase an Ocean Egg. You can buy as many as you'd like.

Here are all of the Ocean Egg Pets in Roblox Adopt me and their rarity:

Stingray (Common)

Crab (Uncommon)

Dolphin (Uncommon)

Narwhal (Rare)

Seahorse (Rare)

Clownfish (Ultra-Rare)

Octopus (Legendary)

Shark (Legendary)

Here are all of the pet rarity chances for the Ocean Egg in Roblox Adopt Me:

Common 20%

Uncommon 35%

Rare 30%

Ultra-Rare 10%

Legendary 5%

The Ocean Egg is a dark blue colored egg. It is covered with green seaweed coming from its bottom, and there is a small yellow starfish on the tip of the egg. It is the third limited egg that doesn't resemble any of the animals it could become.

It is also the first Gumball Machine egg in Roblox Adopt Me that only has a singular Ultra-Rare pet, that being the Clownfish. No one knows when this limited egg will disappear. So be sure to get your hands on many for the chance at a shark or an octopus before it's too late.

