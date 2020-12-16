How to get the Dragon's Breath sniper rifle in Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite's recent patch brought in the Dragon's Breath sniper rifle, and there's one way for players to get their hands on it.

Exotic weapons were recently added to Fortnite and with the latest patch, even more are now available. What makes the weapons exotic is how they can only be obtained from certain NPCs. In the case of the Dragon's Breath sniper rifle, players need to find the new Blaze NPC.

There are two possible locations for Blaze to spawn. If they are at one location, they won't spawn at the other. Blaze can be found at either the Timber Tent or Pristine Point.

Timber Tent is in between Sweaty Sands and Holly Hedges, while Pristine Point is in the Northeast above Steamy Stacks.

Dragon's Breath sniper rifle and Fortnite exotic weapons

The Dragon's Breath sniper rifle was added to Fortnite along with some cold based weapons as opposing tools. Regardless of the type of exotic weapon, they all need to be purchased from specific NPCs around the map.

Purchasing the Dragon's Breath sniper rifle is certainly not cheap, and will set players back 1,213 gold bars. Whether or not that price is worth it is up to the player, but the weapon will certainly hit harder than the average sniper rifle. If the Dragon's Breath isn't the one, there are more exotic weapons and sniper rifles for players to pick from.

Players should note that the areas to get the Dragon's Breath sniper rifle are probably hot drops and will be far more dangerous than your average area. If players die too suddenly, the sniper rifle price really isn't worth it.

For anyone who isn't familiar with the new gold bar system, a new form of currency was added to Fortnite for Chapter 2: Season 5. It's linked to bounty hunters, and players can collect gold bars from completing bounties, killing players, or searching chests and furniture.

Getting 1,213 gold bars in a single Fortnite match may be nearly impossible, but gold bars carry over between matches as a constant banked currency. Players can save up their gold bar currency in order to purchase an exotic weapon whenever they are ready. Or, they can save them for separate uses in a match, but that depends on the situation.