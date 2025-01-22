How to get Dramatic Success in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Dramatic Success in Dynasty Warriors Origins is an important mechanic. Developed by Omega Force, the game is the latest entry in the famous hack-and-slash franchise. It shifts gears from its predecessors with extensive focus on the nameless protagonist's journey along with its bump in difficulty. Thus, you will need to utilize every mechanic in the book to achieve success, especially on harder difficulties.

This guide explains how to achieve Dramatic Success in the latest Dynasty Warriors installment.

How to achieve Dramatic Success in Dynasty Warriors Origins

When you activate a tactic from a particular height or distance, you can achieve Dramatic Success in Dynasty Warriors Origins. These tactics can decrease the enemy's courage while providing a chance to earn skill points.

Dramatic Success is a great way to increase your effectiveness in the game (Image via Koei Tecmo)

You will unlock tactics in the game after reaching the Battle of Sishui Gate. You can equip three at a time and only change them during battle preparation, so keep a tab on your tactics arsenal.

Trending

Once you have equipped your tactics, you must fulfill certain conditions depending on the tactic you wish to use. For example, if you want to achieve Dramatic Success in Dynasty Warriors Origins with the Volley tactic, you will need to be in a position higher than the enemy soldiers. For Mounted Charge, you must position it in a way that the attack hits right at the end of its charge.

The indicator turns blue to display that you can achieve dramatic success (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The game provides indicators for if you meet the conditions to achieve Dramatic Success in Dynasty Warriors Origins through the blue color. For example, if you use the Volley tactic, you will see the guiding lines turn blue. This indicates that you will achieve the titular effect if you unleash it. Similarly, in Mounted Charge, its indicator will turn blue when you get the particular distance.

The white ring of a successful impact in the game (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Another indication of a victorious Dramatic Success is that when the tactic hits the enemy, a white ring will appear in the affected area and spread out to indicate your effective tactic.

Do note that not all tactics will have the ability to provide Dramatic Success in Dynasty Warriors Origins. Thus, you will need to account for this factor while trying to configure your arsenal of tactics.

These are the tactics in the game that have the ability to provide Dramatic Successes:

Battle Roar

Flaming Volley

Mounted Charge

Spear Wall

Stone Throw

Volley

That covers our guide on how to achieve Dramatic Success in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.