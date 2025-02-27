How to get Earth Crystals in Monster Hunter Wilds

Earth Crystals in Monster Hunter Wilds is an essential resource that you will need to craft and upgrade. Unlike most other crafting resources in the game, these are not found in abundance, making them extremely rare. The lack of a field guide entry for these Earth Crystals further compounds the difficulty of finding them while roaming the landscapes of Monster Hunter Wilds.

Ad

This article will cover everything you need to learn about the Earth Crystals in Monster Hunter Wilds and how you can farm them efficiently.

Where to find Earth Crystals in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can farm this resource in Windward Plains (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

The Earth Crystals in Monster Hunter Wilds can be farmed in the Windward Plains Gathering Points, but you will need to be of Low Rank to be able to farm this material. If you are of High Rank, you will not be able to farm the item by going to the Gathering Points.

Ad

Trending

Also Read: MHW Focus Mode explained

Given Monster Hunter Wilds lacks a toggle between Low and High Rank maps, it can become difficult to farm resources that are exclusive to one. In this case, the Earth Crystals can be exclusively obtained from the Low-Rank Windward Plains map.

However, there is a bypass if you have progressed to the late-game content — simply replay any Low-Rank quest in the Windwards Plains region. We recommend selecting a hunt with a long timer, as this will allow you to easily go to the Gathering Points and collect the material to your liking. Given you will pretty much have High-Ranked gear, it won't take much time to capture or kill the low-level monster you will be hunting.

Ad

Best farming locations for the Earth Crystals in Monster Hunter Wilds

Areas 2, 3, and 16 are the best bet for you to obtain some Earth Crystals in the Windward Plains region of the map. If you have progressed to the late game and are in need of this material, start the Low-Rank Chatacabra or Quematrice hunting quests.

Both of these will give you enough time to head out to the aforementioned areas and collect the Earth Crystals. You can use Geologist to collect a few extras of these items. Once you are done with your collection, deal with the monster as you see fit, either by capturing it or killing it, then conclude the quest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.