How to get all endings in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon has one of those endings that sticks with you, partly because it feels heavy, not just narratively, but also in how your choices shape Avalon’s fate. The endings all come down to how you deal with King Arthur, or more precisely, what you decide to do with his broken legacy.

I found this moment pretty gripping, because it’s not just about picking a “good” or “bad” ending, but choosing what kind of future you want for Avalon, even if none of them are perfect. Let's look into it more.

Endings in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Human Arthur near the Seashore in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms)

The first big choice: Arthur’s Fate by the Shore

The key branching point occurs immediately after encountering the broken King Arthur fishing by the shore in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon. He’s weary, almost begging you to let him die as a simple man, not a King. This is where everything splinters — do you respect his wish, resurrect him against his will, or take his soul for yourself? Each option then leads you down very different paths.

Orrin vs. Caradoc: The debate over Arthur’s return

After this, you come across a portal that leads to Orrin and Caradoc. Their perspectives push the narrative further: Orrin pleads for Arthur’s return to save Avalon, while Caradoc stands firmly against it. Your choice here isn’t just dialogue; it sets the tone for the ending you’ll get.

When you reach the Grail — that mysterious object with no guidance, only the power to choose — that’s your last real chance to seal Avalon’s fate. It’s at the Grail where you decide who claims Arthur’s soul or whether you break the cycle entirely. This decision unlocks the eight different endings.

What happens when you take Arthur’s soul yourself?

Claiming Arthur’s soul thrusts you into rulership, flawed and untested. The game doesn’t judge you here but emphasizes the heavy burden this choice brings. Avalon evolves under your command, blending new ideas with old traditions. But your reign is cut short by the Red Death, leaving Avalon’s future uncertain.

To me, this ending highlights how fragile and lonely power can be, and how a legacy often outlives its rulers.

Passing the soul: Five paths to Avalon’s future

Every choice in these endings is a gamble, balancing ideals with real, messy consequences (Image via Awaken Realms)

Handing Arthur’s soul over to someone else shifts the burden and the blame. Each successor reshapes Avalon in their own way:

Breandan – Turns Avalon into a trade-driven, secular kingdom. Prosperity rises, but faith fades, and ambition starts spreading unchecked.

– Turns Avalon into a trade-driven, secular kingdom. Prosperity rises, but faith fades, and ambition starts spreading unchecked. Erfyr – Creates an equal society on the surface, but old elites still control things from the shadows while pretending the system is fair.

– Creates an equal society on the surface, but old elites still control things from the shadows while pretending the system is fair. Yvain – Weak leader with noble blood. Quickly loses support, dies unnoticed, and leaves Avalon spiraling into chaos and instability.

– Weak leader with noble blood. Quickly loses support, dies unnoticed, and leaves Avalon spiraling into chaos and instability. One-Eye – Dismantles the Round Table and unites Avalon under tribal law. Tribes gain justice, but Camelot faces cultural shock and tension.

– Dismantles the Round Table and unites Avalon under tribal law. Tribes gain justice, but Camelot faces cultural shock and tension. Gerf’Hanr – Moves power to Mathair Mines. Tribal ideals reshape Avalon, but Camelot resists, and conflict brews between new and old capitals.

What happens to you after passing the soul?

Without Arthur’s power to sustain you, your body falls into the endless rot of the Red Death. You only have a few weeks left to live before withdrawing into isolation. From a quiet, hidden place, you watch the kingdom you helped shape move forward, whether for better or worse. It’s a bittersweet ending that makes you feel like both a founder and a fading witness to Avalon’s uncertain future.

Why do these endings feel different in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon?

What really stands out is that none of these endings feel like a “win.” Reviving Arthur brings temporary stability but fresh conflict. Killing him breaks the cycle but leaves Avalon leaderless. Taking his soul means shouldering a massive burden. Passing the soul to any of the successors means Avalon takes on their unique, flawed flavour.

For me, this layered approach made the story feel alive. Every choice matters —not in a simple good-versus-evil way, but in terms of what kind of world you want to live in, or leave behind.

That's all on endings in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

