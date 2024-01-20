How to get the Exalted skin in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

The Exalted skin in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown features a distinct look for the protagonist, Sargon. The game has many skins, but none might be as eye-grabbing as this one. Based on a specific boss encountered throughout the campaign, obtaining this skin is a lengthy procedure, as it is the last cosmetic to be found in the Metroidvania game.

This guide showcases obtaining the Exalted skin in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. We will also take a look at the inspiration behind it and how to equip it.

How to obtain the Exalted skin in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

The skin has the same design as the Alternate Sargon boss (Image from Ubisoft)

Those who pay attention will realize that the Exalted skin in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is the same look donned by the Alternate Sargon boss. This protagonist's doppelganger from a different timeline aims to thwart the player from obtaining more Time Powers. Players will face off against this imposter to obtain new Athra Surge abilities like Shahbaz's Spirit.

Like the boss, Sargon will obtain glowing blue eyes and glowing segments on his body. As for his attire, it seems to be the default garb worn by Sargon from the start, with the addition of these supernatural bits. Despite its simplicity, it does look good, all things considered. But how can players get their hands on it?

The process is straightforward and lengthy: the Exalted skin in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is rewarded for beating the main quest. For a Meytroidvania game, Lost Crown is surprisingly lengthy. So players can expect to get the skin only after seeing all nine main missions through.

For those still new to the game, here's how to change skins in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. The procedure is as simple as opening the character menu, selecting the skins tab, and picking the Exalted skin.

The game was released on January 18, 2024, and is available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.