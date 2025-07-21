How to get more fans in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

In Umamusume: Pretty Derby, your horse girls' success doesn't solely rely on their talent, but it's about gaining recognition. Hence, your goal should also be to increase their fanbase, which further ensures steady career progression. Yes, gaining will qualify them for competitive races, but the requirements can be steep.
Failing to expand your Umamusume's fanbase by the deadline can put their career at risk. Thankfully, the game offers multiple warnings while presenting simple means to gain followers. This article further discusses ways to obtain more fans in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
How to quickly increase fans in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Participating in different races in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is the quickest way to increase fans for your favorite character. The game lets you acquire a chunk of followers just by participation. Just aim for anything but last position. However, winning the laps will certainly boost your overall gain.
Therefore, you might want to increase the runner's stats, especially stamina and speed, to flip the odds in your favor. You can also use the horse girl’s unique skills, preferably the one that increases velocity, to swiftly complete the run. Characters like Vodka and Daiwa Scarlet have the abilities you are looking for.
An Umamusume can also gather fans from the optional races during training. Do not skip them, as some career milestones demand a significant number of followers to participate. It is worth noting that the extra races can be accessed only after completing the debut lap of the horse girls.
Furthermore, the game recommends races suitable for your horse girl. They are generally safe and are curated to favor the respective character. However, it is recommended to participate in the challenging laps, as winning them will generally reward more supporters. You must also check the upcoming races from the schedule, which will help you prepare your characters and make plans accordingly.
Career runs are a crucial milestone for any character. Therefore, you would want to participate in them at all costs. Remember to track the deadlines and warnings to avoid getting kicked out.
Reaching the required number of followers can be painful unless you complete the preliminary races. Gathering fans will also unlock skill points for Umamusume and rewards from the weekly team trials.
