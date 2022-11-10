How to get FIFA 23 World Cup History Maker card for free

With the upcoming introduction of the World Cup History Maker card, FIFA 23 gamers can make some good profits, thanks to the mega event in Qatar. The special player item will be a unique version of a base card. More importantly, EA has provided clear information about how players can get it.

During the World Cup, the developers will include popular footballers expected to make a difference at the event in real life. The World Cup History Maker will be one such item.

The developers have decided to integrate the FIFA World Cup content with the Ultimate Team mode. This will allow players to continue improving their main team without having to divert their attention. More importantly, during the World Cup, gamers can get some great items free of cost by just playing the game.

FIFA 23 World Cup History Maker card will be given to players for free

EA Sports has already informed fans they'll be able to obtain the World Cup History Maker card for free. Fortunately, the process to do that is quite simple.

Learn more: Play #FIFA23 by January 3 & receive a loan ICON or loan FUT Hero + special untradeable FIFA World Cup History Maker from the same countryLearn more: x.ea.com/75645 Play #FIFA23 by January 3 & receive a loan ICON or loan FUT Hero + special untradeable FIFA World Cup History Maker from the same country 🌍😍Learn more: x.ea.com/75645 https://t.co/zaFrA4MWia

All a gamer will have to do is play the game at least once on or before January 3. The title will then unlock a World Cup History Maker card pack that can be found in the in-game store. Thankfully, EA Sports has made getting the item very simple, and players will have to indulge in very little gameplay to receive the reward.

The special card will be granted between December 23 and January 3. Eligible players will subsequently be able to get it from the store. EA Sports has also briefed fans as to why the card will be special: it will offer two sets of upgrades. These are going to be made available in batches, with the first one coming in January.

Between December 23 and January 3, FIFA 23 players will also be able to get a special icon or FUT Heroes card on loan for seven games. This card can be used in friendlies to complete different objectives and earn exciting rewards.

Who are eligible for these two special cards?

While FIFA 23 is available on several versions and platforms. Not all are eligible for these rewards. Players who play on PlayStation and Xbox can obtain these special items when the aforementioned period arrives. PC gamers will also be able to get the items as long as they have acquired their copy from Origin, Epic, and Steam.

The World Cup History Maker card is another example of EA Sports adding unique items to FIFA 23 during the mega event. Moreover, a new game mode will arrive shortly, allowing players to pick a nation of their choice and win the coveted trophy.

The FIFA Ultimate Team will also get plenty of content, including new cards, promos, and more. The World Cup will bring an excellent opportunity for players to make exceptional additions to their respective Ultimate Team squads.

