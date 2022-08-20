How to get Firecaps in Tower of Fantasy

Cooking is an important mechanic in Tower of Fantasy. Ingredients in the game can be combined in a cooking machine to create dishes that provide bonus effects to players.

Firecaps, a type of spicy mushroom, are a key ingredient that can only be found in the open world of Tower of Fantasy. They cannot be bought from a Food Vendor. This can make it tricky to acquire them.

Players must unlock the Crown region to find Firecaps in Tower of Fantasy

Firecaps are located in many areas of the Crown Region, the fourth unlockable area in the game (Via Hotta Studio)

To find Firecaps, players will need to unlock the fourth unlockable area in Tower of Fantasy called the Crown region. The spicy mushrooms are abundantly available on the high cliffs of the area.

In the image above, players will be able to see exactly where Firecaps can be found in the game. About half of the spawn points are located along the coastline. A good starting point would be south of the Seaforth Dock. Players should follow the coastline north and then east to find additional Firecaps.

As mentioned earlier, items like Firecaps can be "cooked" with other ingredients to make delicious food that provides a variety of buffs to the player's character.

However, players are not recommended to eat Firecaps by themselves since they don’t offer much value. They only provide two Satiety points on their own.

Players are recommended to mix Firecaps with other ingredients to create more complex and rewarding dishes. Once players acquire a comfortable amount of Firecaps, they will be able to create dishes like Eel and Mushroom Soup, Steak with Sauce, and Firecap Mushroom Soup.

Recipes that players can make using Firecaps in Tower of Fantasy

Firecap Mushroom Soup

To cook Firecap Mushroom Soup, players will need two Firecaps and two lettuces. Once consumed, this dish will recover 400 stamina and restore 13% + 10,000 HP.

Eel and Mushroom soup

Eel and Mushroom Soup is a blue-grade recipe that calls for a single electric eel and two Firecaps. Once consumed, this dish will restore 10 satiety and increase Volt Damage by 1% and 80 flat. The buff will last for 900 seconds.

Steak with Sauce

Steak with Sauce is the highest tier of food you can cook with Firecaps. The recipe calls for a single prime cut and three Firecaps.

When consumed, this dish restores 20 satiety and increases flame damage by 20% and 150 flat. The buff will last for a duration of 1200 seconds.

This should cover everything players need to know about finding Firecaps in Tower of Fantasy. There are plenty of other ingredients and dishes in the game that provide players with buffs. All players need to do is acquire the required amount and mix them in a cooking machine to get the desired effects.

Tower of Fantasy is currently available on PC and mobile platforms, including iOS and Android.

