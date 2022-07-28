Tower of Fantasy global release date, time, and pre-registration rewards

The highly anticipated open world MMORPG, Tower of Fantasy, has finally got an official release date for its western release. The game has been in demand for quite a while, ever since it was first announced by the developers some time ago.

However, the wait is finally over as the developers have announced that the game will be released on August 10, 2022, all across the world. This is quite exciting news, and all the details regarding the same have been covered in detail below.

Everything fans need to know regarding Tower of Fantasy, the upcoming open world MMORPG

On July 26, 2022, the developers of Tower of Fantasy released a very cryptic message on their Twitter account regarding the game. It was a Morse code message, which upon deciphering, revealed the date August 11, 2022.

Several people predicted that this was the release date of the game, though there was a lot of skepticism within the community. It seems that the fans were correct, as just a day later, on July 27, the developers announced that the game would come out on August 10, 2022.

The developers have also announced the time of release as well. The servers for the game will be live from 5 pm PDT/8 pm EDT.

The game will be available on Steam, Epic Games Store, and all other mobile platforms, including Android as well as iOS. Unfortunately, it seems like Tower of Fantasy will not be released on consoles, though it might happen sometime in the future.

In any case, the pre-load for the game will be available on August 9, 2022, all over the world. Players can simply download it in advance on Steam or their mobile devices, depending on the platform of choice.

Apart from that, players can pre-register for the game as well. If they do that, they will get priority as soon as the game servers go live on August 10, 2022.

Pre-registering for the game will grant players a lot of rewards. Long ago, the developers announced that the rewards would increase depending on how many players ended up registering.

As of now, a total of 3 million players have already registered, which means those players will be granted 500 Dark Crystals, 5 Black Nucleus, 10 Caterpillar Fungus Noodles, and 1 Beauty Restore Voucher.

Tower of Fantasy is considered a potential competitor to Genshin Impact as well. Hence, it is safe to say that the game's player base will skyrocket the moment it launches to the global audience.

