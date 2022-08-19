How to get Caviar in Tower of Fantasy

Caviar is a delicacy in Tower of Fantasy just as it is in the real world, but it might be even more rare in the game.

Players can gather the ingredient and use it to heal themselves or get even more benefits by cooking a recipe with it. They won't just find it lying around on the ground like some resources, though.

Caviar can only be acquired by fighting Ravagers. These vicious enemies can cause trouble for lower-level players, but those brave enough to challenge them may leave the battle with a high-class ingredient.

A guide to obtain and use Caviar in Tower of Fantasy

Enemies often drop rare materials in Tower of Fantasy. Defeating them typically gives players a chance at a few different items that have their own probability of dropping upon elimination.

Caviar is one of those rare and important ingredients that has a low percentage chance of dropping when beating Ravager minibosses. They are a more aggressive and powerful version of the normal Ravager hostiles found across the map.

Players should note that defeating any Ravager-class enemy in the game will give them a chance to obtain some Caviar. The stronger miniboss version just has the highest drop rate of the bunch, even if it is still rather low.

How to find and defeat Ravagers

After players complete Chapter One, they can leave the starting region of Astra. The second region that they visit will be Banges, but all other locations are open as well, though players should be cautious and make sure their level is high enough to survive.

The Navia region is located to the north of Banges. The former is where many Ravagers are found, including the minibosses. Here is where to locate some of them:

At the very northern point of the region, a short distance past the Spacerift.

Two minibosses are near each other on the eastern side of the bridge that crosses the Navia Bay channel.

Another patrols the area just south of the Raincaller Island nametag on the map, towards the center that part of the region.

Other regular Ravager enemies will be spread throughout Navia. With a high enough level, the regular ones should be easy. Take them out first to isolate the miniboss.

Once the Ravager miniboss is alone, a speedy assault should do the trick. Hit-and-run with melee attacks, and back off after a short burst of offense so it can't get any hits in; rinse and repeat to defeat them.

Uses of Caviar in Tower of Fantasy

Cooking with Caviar is the best way to use it in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

If players are lucky enough to obtain Caviar from fallen Ravagers, they can use it in a few different ways. Here is how the ingredient can be put to use:

Eat Caviar by itself to regain 5% of the character's health and two Satiety Points.

Use it as an ingredient to cook Caviar Sushi and receive 10 Satiety Points, 16% max health regeneration, and an additional 34,000 HP.

Cook Caviar Potato Balls to gain 10 Satiety Points, increase the Physical Attack stat by 1%, and receive a Physical Attack buff of 80 stat points for 900 seconds.

Caviar is rare in Tower of Fantasy because it can be an incredibly powerful ingredient. Players should opt to cook with it rather than eating it outright as the benefits are far greater.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan