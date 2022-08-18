How to get Hazelnuts in Tower of Fantasy

Players will more than likely stumble across the various ingredients in Tower of Fantasy as some point. There are some resources used in cooking recipes that can be very hard to find, but players are bound to encounter them eventually. That can happen with Hazelnuts, but it is better to just know where to look.

They are hard to spot as they are simply found on the ground rather than sprouting out of a plant like most resources. Thankfully, players can scour the Navia region to gather quite a few.

Where to find Hazelnuts in Tower of Fantasy

Hazelnuts will be found along rivers in the grass (Image via Perfect World)

Hazelnuts are an ingredient only available in the Navia region. Players will not be able to gather them elsewhere, so making it through the first chapter of the game is required.

Navia and other regions are unlocked after players reach Chapter Two in Tower of Fantasy. Navia is just north of the second-visited region, Banges. That is the simple first step when it comes to finding Hazelnuts.

The resource only has a few spawns, but once players find them, they can come back after a short time to gather even more. Traveling to other areas and returning is a great way to farm Hazelnuts.

Here's where to go and what to look for when trying to collect Hazelnuts:

Travel to the Navia region

Hazelnuts are most commonly found near rivers

The most populace spawn points are along the river's edge in the Seventh Day Forest and around the lake north of the Ruins that sits east of the forest

Ravager and Hyena members wander around the forest, so be prepared for some hostility while gathering Hazelnuts

The best path is to start to the west of the river and move straight east, visit the ruins to wait for the resource to respawn, then backtrack and repeat

There may be small amounts of Hazelnuts near other bodies of water in the Navia region, but the surrounding Seventh Day Forest has proven to have the most plentiful farming route for them.

How to use Hazelnuts in Tower of Fantasy

Players can find cooking robots all over in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

Ingredients in Tower of Fantasy often have multiple uses. That is true for Hazelnuts, as they are arguably the best resource players will come across in the game.

Here are the different uses and benefits of Hazelnuts:

Eating Hazelnuts outright will heal players by 7% of their max health with an additional 15,000 HP healed on top of that

Consuming Hazelnuts outside of a cooking recipe will add four Satiety points

Players can view different cooking recipes at a cooking station to see what needs Hazelnuts in order to be made

Hazelnuts and other ingredients can be randomly put together in a cooking pot to see if any unknown recipes are available and learn them for future use

Hazelnuts are one of the few ingredients where it is recommended that players eat them alone rather than in a cooking recipe. A massive healing benefit along with an increase to Satiety is too good to overlook.

