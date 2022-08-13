How to check Tower of Fantasy’s server status

Perfect World, the developers behind Tower of Fantasy (ToF), has acknowledged some issues with its servers following the game's launch. This is, unfortunately, a common trend in gaming. Servers get overloaded easily or just simply aren't up to par. Thankfully, Perfect World is addressing these problems quickly and efficiently.

It's unknown when the servers will be perfectly stable, so players might want to check on their status. This can be done by trying to join the game or keeping an eye on the game's official social media channels.

How to check the server status for Tower of Fantasy

Server issues are bound to happen for a number of reasons, so it is always important to know if they're up and running before trying to dive into a game and getting frustrated that it won't load.

Tower of Fantasy @ToF_EN_Official Dear Wanderers,



We have observed that the server registration is currently very busy, and some Wanderers have been unable to enter the server.



We are currently fixing the issue and will inform you about any updates ASAP.

Whether it is a queueing, login, or connection problem, server issues come in a variety of forms. Here's how to check the server status for Tower of Fantasy:

Follow the official ToF Twitter account and check if any tweets talk about the servers being down.

Go to the News Section on the game's official website as they update it when widespread server issues are reported.

The game has an official Discord server that will also offer relevant information when the servers aren't working or are down for maintenance.

Of course, players can always start up Tower of Fantasy to check if the servers are working. If the servers are down, they will more than likely be presented with an error message when trying to log in.

Players should have no problem logging in and beginning their session if the servers are working as they should. That's the dream for many ToF players as the developers begin to make tweaks to the servers.

What to do if the servers are up but won't establish connection

There may be times when the servers are running perfectly, but the player still cannot make their way into the game. If the servers are down, there is nothing to do except wait; however, if they are active, there are a few fixes to take into consideration.

Tower of Fantasy @ToF_EN_Official

toweroffantasy-global.com/news-detail.ht…



#TowerofFantasy #ToF Dear Wanderers, we have observed and fixed issues since the official launch. We sincerely apologize to Wanderers for the negative experience. You can find the compensation plan and more updated details in the letter below: Dear Wanderers, we have observed and fixed issues since the official launch. We sincerely apologize to Wanderers for the negative experience. You can find the compensation plan and more updated details in the letter below:toweroffantasy-global.com/news-detail.ht…#TowerofFantasy #ToF https://t.co/HAFv3nrqV4

Though the following solutions may be simple, here is what to do if Perfect World confirms that the servers are up even though a connection can't be established:

Close the game and its launcher completely and try opening them again.

Run a speedtest to see if the internet connection is performing well.

If it is not, unplug the modem/router for 30 seconds and plug it back in.

Turn off any other devices using the WiFi and exit other applications on the device running the game.

Restart the device used to play the game.

As a last resort, uninstall and reinstall ToF.

If all of the above fails, but Perfect World is adamant that the servers are fine, contact customer support at support@toweroffantasy.com and let them know what is happening.

