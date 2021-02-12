How to get a fishing rod and catch fish in Valheim

Like most sandbox or survival games, Valheim features a fishing system that allows players to catch fish when they have the time.

All that's required to start is a fishing rod and some bait. Unlike other items in Valheim, the fishing rod can't be crafted at all. No amount of resources will let players craft it; they will need to find one.

Luckily, it's not hidden like a rare item somewhere on the map. Rather, it's an item that Haldor the merchant possesses. In order to buy it from him, players will need 350 gold coins.

Players will also need to buy bait from Haldor, which is a lot cheaper than the rod. They will need to spend 10 gold coins for a stack of 50 bait.

However, getting to Haldor and finding a minimum of 360 gold coins is a different story. Having that amount of gold coins is unlikely for a new player when the game starts.

Instead, players can progress through Valheim and have some sort of base before thinking about fishing. Once 360 gold coins have been obtained, players will need to know how to fish.

How to catch fish with a fishing rod in Valheim

Advertisement

Fishing is one of the surefire ways to get a fish in Valheim. To get started, players should look for a water source that is populated with fish to catch. Once a nice spot has been found, it's time to fish.

Players should left-click to cast the line on the fishing rod. They can hold left-click if they want to charge up and cast even further. If a fish appears to be caught on the line, players can hit right-click to hook the fish and reel it in.

One of the indicators that a fish is on the line is if the water bubbles around the hook. If the bobber and hook go below the water around the bubbles, it's time to reel the line in. Catching fish does cost stamina though, so players should be wary of that and use some buffs if need be.