How to get a flying mount in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West players can take to the skies with the Sunwing Machine mount.

There are several machines that double as mounts in the new Guerilla Games title. Aloy can override them and hop on their backs to travel across the post-apocalyptic setting.

Only one allows players to fly, however. That is the Sunwing Machine. Sunwing can be found during the main story quest known as The Wings of the Ten and used throughout the game after that point.

How to get the Sunwing mount in Horizon Forbidden West

Completing a main story mission provides the Sunwing Machine (Image via Guerilla Games)

The Wings of Ten is one of many main story quests in Forbidden West. It is the 16th overall that players will be given and starts at Tilda's Mansion. The quest begins automatically after All That Remains is finished.

Early on in the mission, players will receive the objective to override a Sunwing. After climbing a mountain, simply hide in the grass and sneak up behind any one of the flying machines and override it.

Mount it after it has been overriden and fly west. Continue the rest of The Wings of Ten and once it is completed, players will be able to call upon a Sunwing and ride the mount whenever they please.

How to use the Sunwing Mount in Horizon Forbidden West

The Sunwing mount provides a wonderful new travel option (Image via Guerilla Games)

The Sunwing Call is given after The Wings of Ten. The down button on the directional pad can be used to bring a Sunwing mount to Aloy when flying is appropriate.

Here are the controls once the Sunwing is mounted:

Descend : Left Stick Up

: Left Stick Up Ascend : Left Stick Down

: Left Stick Down Turn Left : Left Stick Left

: Left Stick Left Turn Right : Left Stick Right

: Left Stick Right Speed Up : Hold X

: Hold X Slow Down/Hover : Hold Circle

: Hold Circle Hover Up : Hold R1

: Hold R1 Hover Down : Hold R2

: Hold R2 Dismount : Square

: Square Barrel Roll: Triangle

Sunwing is a great way for players travel quickly throughout Horizon Forbidden West. It is well worth the wait to obtain and should provide much enjoyment as Aloy takes on the world.

