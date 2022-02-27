According to leaks, Horizon Forbidden West could soon introduce new DLC expansions and an in-game online store

Guerilla Games’ Horizon Forbidden West just came out last week and fans are still exploring the massive content the game offers. According to a recent report, the Horizon series' latest title is set to receive some DLC expansions in the future along with an in-game online store to make purchases.

The VSC Rating Board, an associate organization of PEGI that rates video games in the UK, recently posted a video on Twitter which mentioned a new online storefront in the game that players can use to purchase DLC expansions in the future.

The VSC Rating Board posted a new video to confirm that Horizon Forbidden West has been rated PEGI 16 due to its portrayal of violence. The video also briefed about the setting and storyline of the game and explained some reasons for the game’s PEGI 16 rating. The full description reads:

“This game offers players the opportunity to connect to their storefront, where they can purchase subsequent DLC expansions, which some parents or carers may want to be aware of. Parents, carers, or other responsible adults should check to see what is being offered before making any purchase on behalf of a child. It should be noted that the game can still be played without the need to purchase such items.”

As of now, Forbidden West does not feature an online store to make in-game purchases and is most likely to be added to the game as a future update. Along with the VSC Rating Board, ESRB has also mentioned the in-game purchases in their rating.

Though nothing has been officially revealed by Guerrilla Games, fans are quite skeptical about the rumors as single-player PlayStation games generally don't feature in-game purchases, which include AAA titles like God of War, Spider-Man, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

However, the addition of a new DLC to Horizon Forbidden West in the future seems like a possibility. Guerrilla Games have previously released a DLC expansion to Horizon Zero Dawn known as The Frozen Wilds, hence the DLC expansion for Forbidden West won’t come as a surprise.

Nothing has been officially confirmed till now, so players should take this information with a grain of salt.

