The Fountain Partners Event tokens in Monopoly Go help players participate in the latest partners event and earn rewards. Therefore, ever since the event went live on April 6, 2024, tycoons have been looking for ways to get more of these event tokens. Scopely offers some amazing ways that, if you can utilize them, you will earn enough of these tokens for free to complete the event.

While this article talks about how to get Fountain Partners Event tokens in Monopoly Go for free, you can check out our article for all the milestones of this latest partners event, the requisite points to complete them, and their rewards.

Different ways to get Fountain Partners Event tokens in Monopoly Go for free

As predicted previously by our Monopoly Go daily event schedule, the new partners event arrived on April 6, 2024. Since the event will only last until April 11, 2024, tycoons need to act up faster to collect more Fountain Partners Event tokens in Monopoly Go to complete all the milestones of this event.

Here are different ways to grab these amazing tokens for free.

Quick Wins

You can earn tokens for free from Quick Wins (Image via Scopely)

Quick Wins are the favorite feature of the community, as it provides exclusive tokens for every event for free. Scopely presents three simple challenges to tycoons daily. You can earn free Fountain Partners Event tokens in Monopoly Go along with other rewards by completing these daily challenges.

In-game shop

This is another easy way to grab these tokens for free in Scopely's highly social title. The in-game shop offers a surprise gift box every eight hours. So you can earn some amazing free rewards, which may also include these tokens, thrice a day if you can time it right.

From the board

The tokens are also scattered on different tiles of your Monopoly Go board (Image via Scopely)

Scopely has scattered the tokens on your Monopoly Go board. At every instance, there will be at least five tiles featuring these tokens on your board. Each time you land on any of these tiles, you can earn one token.

However, if you know the best tips to use the roll multipliers and use them accordingly, you can multiply your earnings.

From events and tournaments

Scopely keeps bringing plenty of amazing events and tournaments daily. Each time the duration clashes with that of a partner event, the rewards of these events and tournaments include tokens for that event.

You can check out the current Pillar Prize Tour event rewards at this link to find out how many Fountain Partners Event tokens in Monopoly Go are available for you.