Fountain Partners Event in Monopoly Go: Event schedule, rewards, and more

Fountain Partners Event in Monopoly Go is the first partners event of the new Monopoly Go Making Music Season. With the arrival of Builder Bash this season, it is evident that Scopely has some exciting events planned for this season. One of those is the latest ancient European architecture-themed partners event, where you can build fountains, buildings, and more.

The Fountain Partners Event in Monopoly Go will be live for five days starting April 6, 2024. It has brought some lucrative rewards you can grab by completing different milestones.

Read on to learn everything about this new event.

Monopoly Go Fountain Partners Event: Schedule

The new Monopoly Go Fountain Partners Event began on April 6, 2024, as predicted in our Monopoly Go daily event schedule. Like previous partners events, this will also last five days before concluding on April 11, 2024.

Fountain Partners Event in Monopoly Go: All milestones and rewards

The latest Fountain Partners Event in Monopoly Go has five milestones to complete. You can earn amazing rewards for completing these milestones. There are four slots on your Monopoly Go board. You can team up with four of your in-game friends to build different architectural marvels. Complete all five milestones in each of these slots to earn a grand reward.

Here are all the milestones, requisite points to complete them, and rewards of the Fountain Partners Event in Monopoly Go listed below:

First milestone (2500 points): 200 free dice rolls

200 free dice rolls Second milestone (6000 points): In-game cash rewards

In-game cash rewards Third milestone (13000 points): Surprise vault with 200-300 free dice rolls, in-game cash rewards, and Cash Boost booster.

Surprise vault with 200-300 free dice rolls, in-game cash rewards, and Cash Boost booster. Fourth milestone (26,500 points): Surprise vault with 300-500 free dice rolls, Pink sticker pack, and High Roller booster.

Surprise vault with 300-500 free dice rolls, Pink sticker pack, and High Roller booster. Final Milestone (32,000 points): Surprise vault with 400-600 free dice rolls, Blue sticker pack, 15-minute Sticker Boom, and in-game cash rewards.

Once you complete all these milestones in all these slots of the Fountain Partners event in Monopoly Go, you can earn 5000 free dice rolls, Purple Sticker Pack, and an exclusive token as the Grand Prize for completing this event.

How to play Fountain Partners Event in Monopoly Go?

You need to unlock at least five of your Monopoly Go board to unlock the Fountain Partners Event for you. After that, you can click on the slots with a plus (+) icon on them to choose friends to play with. Once you accept your friend's invite to play together or they accept yours, you can start participating in the Fountain Partners Event in Monopoly Go.

Grab the tokens and spin the wheel with higher multipliers to get more points. Gather requisite points to complete the milestones and earn lucrative rewards.

