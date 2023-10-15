How to get Shields in Monopoly Go?

Shields in Monopoly Go are crucial assets for all the tycoons, as they help save players' Landmarks like hotels, buildings, and more. The highly social title has a “Shutdown” and a “Bank Heist” segment where you can either rob an in-game friend’s bank or shut down their buildings whenever you land on the Railroad tiles.

Now, this can happen to you as well, and the Shields will save your buildings from getting demolished when it does happen.

However, how to get these Shields in Monopoly Go is a burning question in the community. This article will help you discover the answers to that.

A complete guide to getting Shields in Monopoly Go

Shields at the top right corner of your screen (Image via Scopely)

As per the official website of Scopely, Shields in Monopoly Go are randomly placed on different Property tiles of your board. Players must land on those specific tiles to pick it up. You can see the Shield capacity at the top right corner. Once you have a Shield, it will start defending your landmark.

It will take one Shield each time to block a Shutdown. However, it is worth keeping in mind that Shields cannot protect your bank from getting robbed.

It should also be noted that roll multipliers will also affect the number of Shields you can get. You will get two Shields in Monopoly Go for landing on them while rolling with x2 multiplier. You can check out how the roll multipliers affect your other rewards in the game at this link.

How to complete a board faster?

Tips to complete the boards faster (Image via Scopely)

The easiest way to complete a board faster is by spending more cash to level up your Landmarks. The official website states that you can complete boards faster and progress along the map by upgrading your board-specific Landmarks.

Since neither cash nor dice rolls are unlimited, you should participate in the different in-game events to win more free Cash Rewards, dice rolls, and more. These rewards will help you increase your net worth.

How to get all the stickers in Monopoly Go?

Get more stickers to complete the albums (Image via Scopely)

You can earn more stickers (cards) to complete Sticker albums which can help you get more rewards. You can get them by playing more and by trading extra stickers with friends.

Scopely initially did not allow players to trade the Gold Cards. However, some news suggests that now they allow such exchanges in specific regions. Find out more about trading Gold Cards at this link.

Earn more Shields in Monopoly Go to protect your Landmarks, and follow our other guides to win more in the game.