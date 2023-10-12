Pumpkin Prowl event in Monopoly Go: Rewards list, schedule, and more

Scopely has brought a spooky Pumpkin Prowl event for Monopoly Go. After the last few events treated tycoons to some exotic adventures, now it is time for them to collect pumpkins to hit certain milestones. This latest event has brought plenty of free dice rolls, cash rewards, and Peg-E tokens to pave your way to riches. These bonuses can be obtained by reaching the aforementioned milestones.
This article will talk about Punkin Prowl's schedule, rewards, and more.
Pumpkin Prowl event in Monopoly Go brings plenty of incredible rewards
Pumpkin Prowl in Monopoly Go will be live from October 12–16, 2023. This four-day event has 48 milestones. You need to collect a specific number of points to reach each milestone and get its reward. As you progress in this event, you'll increase your net worth in the game.
Here is a list of all the milestones, their requisite points, and the rewards they offer:
You can get plenty of Peg-E tokens (also known as prize drop tokens) via this event. For the uninitiated, Peg-E is Mr. Monopoly’s robot that plays a pinball-like game with you. You need the aforementioned tokens to engage in this mini-game and earn more rewards.
It is also worth noting that Pumpkin Prowl offers an exclusive Jack-O-Lantern token. Complete the milestones faster to collect it.
How to win more rewards in the Pumpkin Prowl event in Monopoly Go
Scopely's highly social title keeps bringing different events for tycoons where they can complete milestones to win rewards. While such content gives you an easier time initially, sometimes players need to collect thousands of points to complete a milestone. Using roll multipliers with each of your dice rolls in these cases can be helpful.
For example, in the Pumpkin Prowl event in Monopoly Go, you can earn two points each time for landing on tiles with pumpkin tokens on your board. While completing the first few milestones this way should be easy, collecting 1K points for the 29th one like this can be frustrating.
So save up your dice rolls and always look for different ways to earn free dice rolls to complete these events faster with high rollers and win more.
This Pumpkin Prowl event announces the arrival of Halloween. Complete all the milestones faster to get more treats.
Feel free to check out our other guide to collect more gold cards and complete your albums faster.