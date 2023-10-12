Pumpkin Prowl event in Monopoly Go: Rewards list, schedule, and more

Scopely has brought a spooky Pumpkin Prowl event for Monopoly Go. After the last few events treated tycoons to some exotic adventures, now it is time for them to collect pumpkins to hit certain milestones. This latest event has brought plenty of free dice rolls, cash rewards, and Peg-E tokens to pave your way to riches. These bonuses can be obtained by reaching the aforementioned milestones.

This article will talk about Punkin Prowl's schedule, rewards, and more.

Pumpkin Prowl event in Monopoly Go brings plenty of incredible rewards

Check out the milestone and reward list of the event (Image via Scopely)

Pumpkin Prowl in Monopoly Go will be live from October 12–16, 2023. This four-day event has 48 milestones. You need to collect a specific number of points to reach each milestone and get its reward. As you progress in this event, you'll increase your net worth in the game.

Here is a list of all the milestones, their requisite points, and the rewards they offer:

Event Milestones Required Points Rewards 1 5 Cash Rewards 2 5 5 Peg-E tokens 3 10 Green Sticker pack 4 75 125 dice rolls 5 15 Cash Rewards 6 15 15 Mins Rent Frenzy 7 20 8 Peg-E tokens 8 25 Cash Rewards 9 150 230 dice rolls 10 30 15 Peg-E tokens 11 35 Green Sticker Pack 12 40 Cash Rewards 13 45 20 Peg-E tokens 14 400 550 dice rolls 15 45 Orange Sticker Pack 16 50 10 Mins Cash Grab 17 60 30 Peg-E tokens 18 70 Cash Rewards 19 800 950 dice rolls 20 75 Pink Sticker Pack 21 70 40 Peg-E tokens 22 80 90 dice rolls 23 100 Cash Rewards 24 900 1K dice rolls 25 100 Orange Sticker Pack 26 110 15 Mins High Roller 27 125 60 Peg-E tokens 28 130 125 dice rolls 29 1K Exclusive Jack-O-Lantern token 30 140 140 dice rolls 31 145 70 Peg-E tokens 32 150 Cash Rewards 33 175 Blue Sticker Pack 34 1.8K 1.8K dice rolls 35 250 85 Peg-E tokens 36 300 25 Mins rent Frenzy 37 450 Blue Sticker Pack 38 600 Cash Rewards 39 4K 3.8K dice rolls 40 700 100 Peg-E tokens 41 800 Pink Sticker pack 42 900 800 dice rolls 43 3K Cash Rewards 44 1K 130 Peg-E tokens 45 1.1K 5 Mins Cash Boost 46 1.2K Golden Blue Sticker Pack 47 1.3K Cash Rewards 48 6.5K 6.5K dice rolls and Golden Blue Sticker Pack

You can get plenty of Peg-E tokens (also known as prize drop tokens) via this event. For the uninitiated, Peg-E is Mr. Monopoly’s robot that plays a pinball-like game with you. You need the aforementioned tokens to engage in this mini-game and earn more rewards.

It is also worth noting that Pumpkin Prowl offers an exclusive Jack-O-Lantern token. Complete the milestones faster to collect it.

How to win more rewards in the Pumpkin Prowl event in Monopoly Go

Here is how to win more in the event (Image via Scopely)

Scopely's highly social title keeps bringing different events for tycoons where they can complete milestones to win rewards. While such content gives you an easier time initially, sometimes players need to collect thousands of points to complete a milestone. Using roll multipliers with each of your dice rolls in these cases can be helpful.

For example, in the Pumpkin Prowl event in Monopoly Go, you can earn two points each time for landing on tiles with pumpkin tokens on your board. While completing the first few milestones this way should be easy, collecting 1K points for the 29th one like this can be frustrating.

So save up your dice rolls and always look for different ways to earn free dice rolls to complete these events faster with high rollers and win more.

This Pumpkin Prowl event announces the arrival of Halloween. Complete all the milestones faster to get more treats.

Feel free to check out our other guide to collect more gold cards and complete your albums faster.