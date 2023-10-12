Esports & Gaming
Pumpkin Prowl event in Monopoly Go: Rewards list, schedule, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Oct 12, 2023 17:47 GMT
All rewards of the Pumpkin Prowl event in Monopoly Go and more (Image via Scopely)

Scopely has brought a spooky Pumpkin Prowl event for Monopoly Go. After the last few events treated tycoons to some exotic adventures, now it is time for them to collect pumpkins to hit certain milestones. This latest event has brought plenty of free dice rolls, cash rewards, and Peg-E tokens to pave your way to riches. These bonuses can be obtained by reaching the aforementioned milestones.

This article will talk about Punkin Prowl's schedule, rewards, and more.

Pumpkin Prowl event in Monopoly Go brings plenty of incredible rewards

Check out the milestone and reward list of the event (Image via Scopely)
Pumpkin Prowl in Monopoly Go will be live from October 12–16, 2023. This four-day event has 48 milestones. You need to collect a specific number of points to reach each milestone and get its reward. As you progress in this event, you'll increase your net worth in the game.

Here is a list of all the milestones, their requisite points, and the rewards they offer:

Event Milestones

Required Points

Rewards

1

5

Cash Rewards

2

5

5 Peg-E tokens

3

10

Green Sticker pack

4

75

125 dice rolls

5

15

Cash Rewards

6

15

15 Mins Rent Frenzy

7

20

8 Peg-E tokens

8

25

Cash Rewards

9

150

230 dice rolls

10

30

15 Peg-E tokens

11

35

Green Sticker Pack

12

40

Cash Rewards

13

45

20 Peg-E tokens

14

400

550 dice rolls

15

45

Orange Sticker Pack

16

50

10 Mins Cash Grab

17

60

30 Peg-E tokens

18

70

Cash Rewards

19

800

950 dice rolls

20

75

Pink Sticker Pack

21

70

40 Peg-E tokens

22

80

90 dice rolls

23

100

Cash Rewards

24

900

1K dice rolls

25

100

Orange Sticker Pack

26

110

15 Mins High Roller

27

125

60 Peg-E tokens

28

130

125 dice rolls

29

1K

Exclusive Jack-O-Lantern token

30

140

140 dice rolls

31

145

70 Peg-E tokens

32

150

Cash Rewards

33

175

Blue Sticker Pack

34

1.8K

1.8K dice rolls

35

250

85 Peg-E tokens

36

300

25 Mins rent Frenzy

37

450

Blue Sticker Pack

38

600

Cash Rewards

39

4K

3.8K dice rolls

40

700

100 Peg-E tokens

41

800

Pink Sticker pack

42

900

800 dice rolls

43

3K

Cash Rewards

44

1K

130 Peg-E tokens

45

1.1K

5 Mins Cash Boost

46

1.2K

Golden Blue Sticker Pack

47

1.3K

Cash Rewards

48

6.5K

6.5K dice rolls and Golden Blue Sticker Pack

You can get plenty of Peg-E tokens (also known as prize drop tokens) via this event. For the uninitiated, Peg-E is Mr. Monopoly’s robot that plays a pinball-like game with you. You need the aforementioned tokens to engage in this mini-game and earn more rewards.

It is also worth noting that Pumpkin Prowl offers an exclusive Jack-O-Lantern token. Complete the milestones faster to collect it.

How to win more rewards in the Pumpkin Prowl event in Monopoly Go

Here is how to win more in the event (Image via Scopely)
Scopely's highly social title keeps bringing different events for tycoons where they can complete milestones to win rewards. While such content gives you an easier time initially, sometimes players need to collect thousands of points to complete a milestone. Using roll multipliers with each of your dice rolls in these cases can be helpful.

For example, in the Pumpkin Prowl event in Monopoly Go, you can earn two points each time for landing on tiles with pumpkin tokens on your board. While completing the first few milestones this way should be easy, collecting 1K points for the 29th one like this can be frustrating.

So save up your dice rolls and always look for different ways to earn free dice rolls to complete these events faster with high rollers and win more.

This Pumpkin Prowl event announces the arrival of Halloween. Complete all the milestones faster to get more treats.

Feel free to check out our other guide to collect more gold cards and complete your albums faster.

