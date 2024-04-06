Monopoly Go: All Pillar Prize Tour rewards, milestones, and more

The Monopoly Go Pillar Prize Tour commenced on April 6 at 3 pm UTC and will conclude on April 8 at the same time. This event features 48 milestone levels and provides several rewards, including 15,180 free Dice Rolls. With the launch of Fountain Partners Tokens, players can enrich their gaming profile by utilizing this event.

This article highlights all the details regarding the Monopoly Go Pillar Prize Tour and also provides a few strategies to maximize its rewards.

Monopoly Go Pillar Prize Tour: Milestones, points required, and rewards

Expand Tweet

The ongoing Pillar Prize Tour is available for 48-hours. To achieve its rewards, you need to complete milestones by acquiring points by participating in this event and winning more often in the board game.

Here are the milestones and rewards available in this event:

Milestones Required Points Rewards 1 5 70 Fountain Partners Tokens 2 10 Cash 3 10 Sticker Pack (1-Stars x2) 4 10 125 Dice Rolls 5 50 80 Fountain Partners Tokens 6 15 Sticker Pack (1-Stars x2) 7 15 120 Fountain Partners Tokens 8 15 Rent Frenzy 15 Minutes 9 20 230 Dice Rolls 10 130 140 Fountain Partners Tokens 11 25 Sticker Pack (1-Stars x2) 12 30 Cash 13 40 180 Fountain Partners Tokens 14 35 600 Dice Rolls 15 350 Sticker Pack (2-Stars x3) 16 45 Cash Grab 10 Minutes 17 45 220 Fountain Partners Tokens 18 50 Cash 19 55 800 Dice Rolls 20 725 Sticker Pack (3-Stars x3) 21 50 250 Fountain Partners Tokens 22 55 Cash 23 60 High Roller 10 Minutes 24 70 1,200 Dice Rolls 25 1,000 260 Fountain Partners Tokens 26 70 Sticker Pack (4-Stars x4) 27 80 280 Fountain Partners Tokens 28 85 100 Dice Rolls 29 100 Cash 30 800 125 Dice Rolls 31 250 320 Fountain Partners Tokens 32 350 Cash 33 400 Sticker Pack (4-Stars x4) 34 1,600 1,500 Dice Rolls 35 500 350 Fountain Partners Tokens 36 550 Cash Boost 5 Minutes 37 700 Sticker Pack (5-Stars x6) 38 800 380 Fountain Partners Tokens 39 3,200 2,800 Dice Rolls 40 850 High Roller 15 Minutes 41 900 500 Dice Rolls 42 950 450 Fountain Partners Tokens 43 2,800 Cash 44 1,000 700 Dice Rolls 45 1,200 Cash 46 1,400 Sticker Pack (5-Stars x6) 47 1,800 650 Fountain Partners Tokens 48 6,200 6,500 Dice Rolls + Sticker Pack

The first milestone can be easily achieved by accumulating five points, whereas the last one requires a mammoth 6,200 points.

A total of 3,750 Fountain Partners Tokens can be collected through this event. These are used to spin wheels to win extra Dice Rolls, Cash, and other rewards. You can acquire more Fountain Partners Tokens by participating in the latest Monopoly Go Fountain Partners event as well, which also began on April 6.

Apart from the numerous Dice Rolls and Fountain Partners Tokens, the Pillar Prize Tour also grants several timed rewards, including High Roller, Cash Boost, and Cash Grab. Five different types of Sticker Packs further increase the allure of this event.

What are the strategies to get maximum rewards in the Monopoly Go Pillar Prize Tour?

Playing board (Image via Scopely)

Here are all the strategies you will need to benefit from this event:

Focus on prioritizing landing on property tiles: Your primary goal during the ongoing event is to gather Pickups, which are exclusively located on property tiles. You'll maximize your rewards by landing on these tiles. Aim for sections of the board with clusters of property tiles to accumulate substantial points and bonuses.

Your primary goal during the ongoing event is to gather Pickups, which are exclusively located on property tiles. You'll maximize your rewards by landing on these tiles. Aim for sections of the board with clusters of property tiles to accumulate substantial points and bonuses. Strategic use of Roll Multiplier: Before landing on property tiles, consider boosting the Roll Multiplier. This can significantly amplify the rewards you get based on the chosen multiplier factor. However, it's crucial to manage the Roll Multiplier to prevent depleting your Dice Rolls quickly, as they typically consume a substantial portion of these rolls.

Before landing on property tiles, consider boosting the Roll Multiplier. This can significantly amplify the rewards you get based on the chosen multiplier factor. However, it's crucial to manage the Roll Multiplier to prevent depleting your Dice Rolls quickly, as they typically consume a substantial portion of these rolls. Leverage resources such as the official Monopoly Go Discord server: Joining the game's Discord server can offer a competitive edge. Developers frequently share links that offer free dice rolls on it. These can substantially enhance your chances of earning more rewards during the event.

Check out more articles on Monopoly Go:

How to get the Pickaxe Tokens in the game || How to delete friends in this board game || How to add friends in this board game