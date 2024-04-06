Monopoly Go: All Pillar Prize Tour rewards, milestones, and more

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Apr 06, 2024 17:05 GMT
All details regarding the Monopoly Go Pillar Prize Tour event (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Pillar Prize Tour commenced on April 6 at 3 pm UTC and will conclude on April 8 at the same time. This event features 48 milestone levels and provides several rewards, including 15,180 free Dice Rolls. With the launch of Fountain Partners Tokens, players can enrich their gaming profile by utilizing this event.

This article highlights all the details regarding the Monopoly Go Pillar Prize Tour and also provides a few strategies to maximize its rewards.

Monopoly Go Pillar Prize Tour: Milestones, points required, and rewards

The ongoing Pillar Prize Tour is available for 48-hours. To achieve its rewards, you need to complete milestones by acquiring points by participating in this event and winning more often in the board game.

Here are the milestones and rewards available in this event:

Milestones

Required Points

Rewards

1

5

70 Fountain Partners Tokens

2

10

Cash

3

10

Sticker Pack (1-Stars x2)

4

10

125 Dice Rolls

5

50

80 Fountain Partners Tokens

6

15

Sticker Pack (1-Stars x2)

7

15

120 Fountain Partners Tokens

8

15

Rent Frenzy 15 Minutes

9

20

230 Dice Rolls

10

130

140 Fountain Partners Tokens

11

25

Sticker Pack (1-Stars x2)

12

30

Cash

13

40

180 Fountain Partners Tokens

14

35

600 Dice Rolls

15

350

Sticker Pack (2-Stars x3)

16

45

Cash Grab 10 Minutes

17

45

220 Fountain Partners Tokens

18

50

Cash

19

55

800 Dice Rolls

20

725

Sticker Pack (3-Stars x3)

21

50

250 Fountain Partners Tokens

22

55

Cash

23

60

High Roller 10 Minutes

24

70

1,200 Dice Rolls

25

1,000

260 Fountain Partners Tokens

26

70

Sticker Pack (4-Stars x4)

27

80

280 Fountain Partners Tokens

28

85

100 Dice Rolls

29

100

Cash

30

800

125 Dice Rolls

31

250

320 Fountain Partners Tokens

32

350

Cash

33

400

Sticker Pack (4-Stars x4)

34

1,600

1,500 Dice Rolls

35

500

350 Fountain Partners Tokens

36

550

Cash Boost 5 Minutes

37

700

Sticker Pack (5-Stars x6)

38

800

380 Fountain Partners Tokens

39

3,200

2,800 Dice Rolls

40

850

High Roller 15 Minutes

41

900

500 Dice Rolls

42

950

450 Fountain Partners Tokens

43

2,800

Cash

44

1,000

700 Dice Rolls

45

1,200

Cash

46

1,400

Sticker Pack (5-Stars x6)

47

1,800

650 Fountain Partners Tokens

48

6,200

6,500 Dice Rolls + Sticker Pack

The first milestone can be easily achieved by accumulating five points, whereas the last one requires a mammoth 6,200 points.

A total of 3,750 Fountain Partners Tokens can be collected through this event. These are used to spin wheels to win extra Dice Rolls, Cash, and other rewards. You can acquire more Fountain Partners Tokens by participating in the latest Monopoly Go Fountain Partners event as well, which also began on April 6.

Apart from the numerous Dice Rolls and Fountain Partners Tokens, the Pillar Prize Tour also grants several timed rewards, including High Roller, Cash Boost, and Cash Grab. Five different types of Sticker Packs further increase the allure of this event.

What are the strategies to get maximum rewards in the Monopoly Go Pillar Prize Tour?

Playing board (Image via Scopely)

Here are all the strategies you will need to benefit from this event:

  • Focus on prioritizing landing on property tiles: Your primary goal during the ongoing event is to gather Pickups, which are exclusively located on property tiles. You'll maximize your rewards by landing on these tiles. Aim for sections of the board with clusters of property tiles to accumulate substantial points and bonuses.
  • Strategic use of Roll Multiplier: Before landing on property tiles, consider boosting the Roll Multiplier. This can significantly amplify the rewards you get based on the chosen multiplier factor. However, it's crucial to manage the Roll Multiplier to prevent depleting your Dice Rolls quickly, as they typically consume a substantial portion of these rolls.
  • Leverage resources such as the official Monopoly Go Discord server: Joining the game's Discord server can offer a competitive edge. Developers frequently share links that offer free dice rolls on it. These can substantially enhance your chances of earning more rewards during the event.

