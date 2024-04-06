Monopoly Go: All Pillar Prize Tour rewards, milestones, and more

The Monopoly Go Pillar Prize Tour commenced on April 6 at 3 pm UTC and will conclude on April 8 at the same time. This event features 48 milestone levels and provides several rewards, including 15,180 free Dice Rolls. With the launch of Fountain Partners Tokens, players can enrich their gaming profile by utilizing this event.
This article highlights all the details regarding the Monopoly Go Pillar Prize Tour and also provides a few strategies to maximize its rewards.
Monopoly Go Pillar Prize Tour: Milestones, points required, and rewards
The ongoing Pillar Prize Tour is available for 48-hours. To achieve its rewards, you need to complete milestones by acquiring points by participating in this event and winning more often in the board game.
Here are the milestones and rewards available in this event:
The first milestone can be easily achieved by accumulating five points, whereas the last one requires a mammoth 6,200 points.
A total of 3,750 Fountain Partners Tokens can be collected through this event. These are used to spin wheels to win extra Dice Rolls, Cash, and other rewards. You can acquire more Fountain Partners Tokens by participating in the latest Monopoly Go Fountain Partners event as well, which also began on April 6.
Apart from the numerous Dice Rolls and Fountain Partners Tokens, the Pillar Prize Tour also grants several timed rewards, including High Roller, Cash Boost, and Cash Grab. Five different types of Sticker Packs further increase the allure of this event.
What are the strategies to get maximum rewards in the Monopoly Go Pillar Prize Tour?
Here are all the strategies you will need to benefit from this event:
- Focus on prioritizing landing on property tiles: Your primary goal during the ongoing event is to gather Pickups, which are exclusively located on property tiles. You'll maximize your rewards by landing on these tiles. Aim for sections of the board with clusters of property tiles to accumulate substantial points and bonuses.
- Strategic use of Roll Multiplier: Before landing on property tiles, consider boosting the Roll Multiplier. This can significantly amplify the rewards you get based on the chosen multiplier factor. However, it's crucial to manage the Roll Multiplier to prevent depleting your Dice Rolls quickly, as they typically consume a substantial portion of these rolls.
- Leverage resources such as the official Monopoly Go Discord server: Joining the game's Discord server can offer a competitive edge. Developers frequently share links that offer free dice rolls on it. These can substantially enhance your chances of earning more rewards during the event.
Check out more articles on Monopoly Go:
How to get the Pickaxe Tokens in the game || How to delete friends in this board game || How to add friends in this board game