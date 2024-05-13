How to get free 3000 Essence Stones in Solo Leveling Arise: Celebratory rewards guide

Netmarble has prepared a special gift of 3000 Essence Stones in Solo Leveling Arise to celebrate the title's success. Within six days of release, it ranked No. 1 on the App Store in 79 countries and surpassed over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The developers went to the title’s official Netmarble forum to announce the news and held an event to distribute the gift.

Note that the event is time-limited, and Netmarble will send the gift till the event ends. Additionally, players must meet a specific condition to claim the rewards. This article provides all the details about the event's duration and how to claim 3000 Essence Stones in Solo Leveling Arise.

Here’s how to claim free 3000 Essence Stones in Solo Leveling Arise as celebratory rewards

All players can claim 3000 Essence Stones in Solo Leveling Arise from their in-game mailbox. (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble held an event on May 13, 2024, where they distributed the celebratory reward to all Hunters. They will continue this till May 27, 2024, at 14:59 UTC+0. Therefore, players who want 3000 Essence Stones in Solo Leveling Arise must claim the rewards during the period.

However, Netmarble has set a specific condition for players to receive rewards. The official event details posted on the Solo Leveling Arise’s Netmarble Forum state the condition as follows:

"Essence Stones will be sent as a gift via the mailbox after you log into the game when Sung Jinwoo reaches level 10 or higher."

Players must upgrade Sung Jinwoo’s level (also the account level) to 10 or higher by farming EXP in Solo Leveling Arise to receive the rewards. Netmarble will send them to the Hunters’ in-game mailbox, which will expire after seven days. Therefore, players must immediately claim the Essence Stones after meeting the condition.

3000 Essence Stones equals 10 summons in the Custom Draw or Rate-Up banner. Players, especially F2P players, are advised to pull on the Rate-Up banner because farming Rate-Up Draw Tickets takes time and effort.

Netmarble is also distributing 2000 Essence Stones in Solo Leveling Arise as a Grand Launch Appreciation Gift. They will distribute them until May 24, 2024, at 14:59 UTC+0. Players must also reach level 10 with Sung Jinwoo to claim the Grand Launch Appreciation Gift from their in-game mailbox.