How to get free 2000 Essence Stones in Solo Leveling Arise as launch rewards

Players can get 2000 Essence Stones in Solo Leveling Arise for free via an event called Grand Launch Appreciation Gift. Netmarble kicked off the event on May 10, 2024, which will last until May 24, 2024, at 14:59 UTC+0. Every Solo Leveling Arise player can get the rewards by meeting a specific condition set by Netmarble. However, they must claim the rewards before they expire or the event ends.

The developers shared the event details on the Solo Leveling Arise’s official Netmarble Forum. Read further to learn how to complete the event and get 2000 Essence Stones in Solo Leveling Arise for free.

Here’s how to get free 2000 Essence Stones in Solo Leveling Arise from Grand Launch Appreciation Gift

You can get 2000 Essence Stones in Solo Leveling Arise by reaching level 10. (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble will send 2000 Essence Stones to players in their in-game mailbox. These rewards will remain valid for seven days. Therefore, ensure you claim them immediately upon meeting the condition and completing the event.

The event details posted in the title’s official Netmarble Forum state the condition to obtain the rewards:

“Essence Stones ✕ 2,000 will be sent via the mailbox to all hunters who reach level 10 or higher and are enjoying Solo Leveling: ARISE!”

You must gather enough EXP and upgrade Sung Jinwoo’s level to 10 (also your account level) to complete the event. There are multiple sources to get EXP and quickly level up in Solo Leveling Arise, such as Story, Side Chapters, Gates, and Activity Funds.

2000 Essence Stones in Solo Leveling Arise equals eight summons. It is recommended that they be used to pull on the time-limited Rate-Up banner because Rate-Up tickets are quite tough to obtain. Additionally, since the banners are time-limited, you will want to take advantage of the opportunity to get new SSR Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise.

You don’t have to use Essence Stones to pull on the Custom banner as Custom Draw Tickets are abundant. For instance, you get two Custom Draw Tickets by completing a chapter and two more by clearing all missions offered in it. Multiple other sources grant Custom Draw Tickets in Solo Leveling Arise, such as Challenges, Battlefield of Trials, and more.

Note that the rewards obtained will expire after seven days. So, claim them immediately after you complete the event. Those who reach level 10 before the event concludes can immediately claim the rewards from their mailbox.

The Grand Launch Appreciation Gift will be available till May 24, 2024, at 14:59 UTC+0. So, quickly level up your account and claim 2000 Essence Stones in Solo Leveling Arise.