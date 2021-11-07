How to get free BC for PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass

Battle Coins in PUBG Mobile Lite can be used to purchase various in-game accessories. These Battle Coins have to be bought using real money.

There are majorly two ways a PUBG Mobile Lite player can top-up their Battle Coins. They are:

In-game

Third-party websites

Mobile gamers often choose third-party websites because they offer attractive discounts. SEAGM, Midasbuy, etc., are popular websites that allow players to top up PUBG Mobile Lite Battle Coins.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Indian mobile gamers are requested not to use these top-up websites to purchase Battle Coins. Instead, they can enjoy the regional version of PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India.

PUBG Mobile Lite Battle Coins for Season 30 Winner Pass

Two variants of Winner Pass (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The new season of PUBG Mobile Lite, Season 30, was unveiled on 1 November 2021 and the Winner Pass has some exciting rewards in store for players. There are two types of the Winner Pass and they are:

Elite Upgrade

Elite Upgrade Plus

Players have to spend 280 Battle Coins to purchase Elite Upgrade and 800 Battle Coins to buy Elite Upgrade Plus.

How to top-up PUBG Mobile Lite Battle Coins?

The two main methods are given below:

1) In-game

Top-up options in-game (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Players must follow the steps given below:

Mobile gamers must first open PUBG Mobile Lite and click the “BC” icon.

They will then have to pick any one of the top-up options that appear.

Players will have to make proper payments depending on the number of Battle Coins they purchase.

2) Third-Party Websites (Midasbuy)

Battle Coins on Midasbuuy website (Image via Midasbuy)

Players must follow the steps given below:

First, mobile gamers will need to go to the official Midasbuy website. They can click here to be re-directed.

They must then select PUBG Mobile Lite from the list of games.

They will then have to enter their Player ID

Users can then select the number of BCs they want to purchase

They will have to make proper payments

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen