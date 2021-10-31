How to get Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite in November 2021

The Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite is released at the beginning of each month. The Winner Pass is nothing but the reward system in the Battle Royale game.

The Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite allows players to acquire exciting items, ranging from weapon skins to stylish outfits. The new Season 30 will be unveiled tomorrow, and here is how players can get the Winner Pass.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 30 Winner Pass

Season 30 Winner Pass will be available from tomorrow onwards (Image via Krafton)

The Winner Pass for the new season will be available to players on 1 November 2021. The ongoing season, i.e., Season 29, will draw to an end today, 31 October 2021. Players can head over to the game tomorrow at 7. 30 AM IST (+5.30 GMT) to purchase the pass.

There are two types of Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Krafton)

As always, there are two variants of the PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass. They are:

Elite Upgrade

Elite Upgrade Plus

To purchase the Elite Upgrade, players have to spend 280 Battle Coins, and when it comes to Elite Upgrade Plus, mobile gamers will have to pay 800 Battle Coins. Players can head over to third-party websites to buy the Winner Pass or do it in-game.

Leaked rewards

Here are a few of the leaked rewards that are expected to be released in Season 30 of PUBG Mobile Lite:

Gothic Gentleman Outfit (Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite; YouTube)

Acolyte of Justice Backpack (Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite; YouTube)

Sovereign Backpack skin (Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite; YouTube)

Gothic Lady Backpack skin (Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite; YouTube)

Gothic Lady Dacia skin (Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite; YouTube)

Gothic Lady Parachute skin (Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite; YouTube)

Color Balster PP-19 Bizon skin (Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite; YouTube)

Mechano-Rooster VSS skin (Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite; YouTube)

Candy Con VSS skin (Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite; YouTube)

Cool Blue M24 skin (Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite; YouTube)

Edited by Yasho Amonkar