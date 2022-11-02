How to get free Blending Tonic and Predator Bait in Red Dead Online (November 2022)

Rockstar Games has kicked off the month-long Thanksgiving event for Red Dead Online in which players are expected to get 3x bonuses for many of the activities within the game, as well as free rewards for just logging into the game.

The month-long event is already being viewed as a special occurrence as the Red Dead Online community has been experiencing a lot of ups and downs as Rockstar Games has slowed down releasing new updates for the game.

To guide players through the event, this article will tell them how they can get the free Blending Tonic and Predator Bait in Red Dead Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Here is how players can get free Blending Tonic and Predator Bait in Red Dead Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



There's 3X RDO$ and XP for selling Samples and in Naturalist Free Roam Events, bonuses for stealing The Ember of the East, and more: Get Naturalist bonuses and celebrate Thanksgiving all month long in Red Dead Online.There's 3X RDO$ and XP for selling Samples and in Naturalist Free Roam Events, bonuses for stealing The Ember of the East, and more: rsg.ms/cb4dbe5 Get Naturalist bonuses and celebrate Thanksgiving all month long in Red Dead Online.There's 3X RDO$ and XP for selling Samples and in Naturalist Free Roam Events, bonuses for stealing The Ember of the East, and more: rsg.ms/cb4dbe5 https://t.co/9G80DuxBf4

Rockstar Games explained everything in their recent newswire article talking about how players can get the free Blending Tonic and Predator Bait in the game. Here's how they described it:

Play Red Dead Online any week this month and receive a gift of five Blending Tonics and five Predator Bait to aid on your hunts and tracking expeditions in the wilderness.

From this, it is pretty clear that players basically just have to log into the game any week of the month and they will automatically receive over five Blending Tonics and five Predator Baits.

Rockstar Games went on to specifically mention that these items will be very useful to players during hunts and tracking expeditions.

This makes sense because, if players were able to collect two samples this week and give them to Harriet Devonhart, they will get 50% off on Established or Distinguished Naturalist Role Item and 200 rounds of Sedative Ammo.

What are the other free rewards Red Dead Online players can expect to get this month?

There are many different bonuses and rewards that players are going to get but when it comes to getting rewards for just playing the game this month, there are not too many.

The main highlight would be to log in between November 22 and November 28 as players will get an offer of 10 Gold Bars off one of the Sample Kits, Butcher Table, Bounty Hunter Licenses, Moonshine Shack, or Collector's Bag

Players will also get a reward of RDO$150 during this same period. Thus, making it the most lucrative time to just log into Red Dead Online and do nothing.

Other free items are community outfits and all of the outfits for this month were created by Reddit user u/Kindainappropriate. This is always great news for any player who is into customizing the cosmetics of their avatars. The following are all the outfits currently available in the game:

Kennedy Hat

Walden Coat

Horsemanship Holster

Workman’s Gloves

Western Rider Spurs

Millard Boots

Multi-Tone Half Chaps

Tied Pants (Striped Dark Blue)

Hopeman Vest (Gray)

Other rewards and bonuses generally require players to do certain activities in-game such as taking part in Wild Animal Tagging or Wildlife Photographer Free Roam event, for which they will be rewarded with 3X RDO$ and XP.

The event is still getting a mixed reception from the community, as Rockstar Games have previously stated that they will not be focusing on creating new content for this game as the majority of their resources will be used to create the upcoming GTA title.

This has certainly created a movement in the community, demanding Rockstar Games to not abandon this IP. Hopefully, this update can be seen as a step in the right direction.

