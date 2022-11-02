Red Dead Online brings 3x bonuses and more rewards for Thanksgiving month

Rockstar Games has revealed all the new content coming to Red Dead Online as part of this year's Thanksgiving festivities.

From double rewards on Butcher Sales across the frontier to free community-inspired outfits, players have a lot to look forward to.

Red Dead Online is giving out 3x bonuses on selling samples, animal tagging, Wildlife Photographer, and many more

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



There's 3X RDO$ and XP for selling Samples and in Naturalist Free Roam Events, bonuses for stealing The Ember of the East, and more: Get Naturalist bonuses and celebrate Thanksgiving all month long in Red Dead Online.There's 3X RDO$ and XP for selling Samples and in Naturalist Free Roam Events, bonuses for stealing The Ember of the East, and more: rsg.ms/cb4dbe5 Get Naturalist bonuses and celebrate Thanksgiving all month long in Red Dead Online.There's 3X RDO$ and XP for selling Samples and in Naturalist Free Roam Events, bonuses for stealing The Ember of the East, and more: rsg.ms/cb4dbe5 https://t.co/9G80DuxBf4

For the next four weeks, players will be getting triple RDO$ and XP on Naturalist activities, such as Wild Animal Tagging and Wildlife Photographer free roam events. They will also get an orange Racoon Hat if they complete a round of Wildlife Photographer.

Additionally, fans will receive five Blending Tonics and five Predator Bait whenever they play the game any week this month. These items can be of good use during hunting expeditions.

Turning in at least two samples to Harriet Devonport will provide players with 50% off on an Established or Distinguished Naturalist Role Item, plus 200 rounds of Sedative Ammo.

Hunters will also get five times the going rate on RDO$ and XP for providing turkey to Butchers frontier-wide between November 23, 2022, and November 25, 2022.

Horse race bonuses

Throughout this month, all forms of horseback races will reward players with 2x RDO$ and XP. Thus, this is the perfect month for anyone looking to flex their horse riding skills.

Bonuses on stealing Ember of the East

Players who can find a way to reclaim a ruby called The Ember of the East (also a Blood Money Opportunity) will receive 2X the usual RDO$, Gold, and XP.

Free community outfits

This month, Red Dead Online players will be getting many free community-inspired outfits created by Redditor u/Kindainappropriate. Listed below are all of the outfits that they can get:

Kennedy Hat

Walden Coat

Horsemanship Holster

Workman’s Gloves

Western Rider Spurs

Millard Boots

Multi-Tone Half Chaps

Tied Pants (Striped Dark Blue)

Hopeman Vest (Gray)

Featured Series Calendar

Given below is the entire Featured Series Calendar that Rockstar Games released for Red Dead Online's Thanksgiving month:

November 1 – 7: Lemoyne Series (Craft a Coat and a Trinket at Gus’ Store to receive an orange pair of Grayshott Pants

November 8 – 14: Hardcore Mix (Complete an Animal Sighting Mission to earn the Blackgrave Coat dyed yellow and brown)

November 15 – 21: Sport of Kings and Last Stand (Craft a Legendary Panther Coat and players will get a brown and red pair of Pelt Half Chaps)

November 22 – 28: Hardcore Special Edition Modes (Naturalists above Rank 10 will get the orange and brown Kelley Boots this week)

Red Dead Online players who log in to the game between November 22, 2022, and November 28, 2022, will get an offer for 10 Gold Bars off one of the Sample Kit, Butcher Table, Bounty Hunter Licenses, Moonshine Shack, or Collector's Bag, along with RDO$ 150.

Additionally, those who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Prime Gaming before November 30, 2022, will get an offer for the Farling Jacket in a brown and black colorway, the Bring it On emote, three Special Snake Oil, and five Gold Bars.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes