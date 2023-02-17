How to get a free Brazilian legendary card in eFootball 2023?

eFootball 2023 is generous when it comes to offering freebies in the Dream Team mode. While there have been some significant grievances against Konami regarding their game management, the community has noticed positives too. The recent Carnival Campaign has commenced with the release of Patch V2.4.0, and it offers some amazing choices for players.

Thanks to the event, all players will have a free chance to get a Brazilian icon card and other amazing rewards. While a final reward isn't guaranteed, the free nature of the offer will delight the community. However, the Carnival Campaign is time-limited and will expire once the allotted period is over.

While it's a free offer available to all eFootball 2023 players, they will still have to use the chance deal. Doing so is quite easy and shouldn't be an issue for experienced players. Here's how to get your free Brazilian icon card in the Dream Team mode for newer members who might be joining later.

eFootball 2023 players have some great options in the Carnival Campaign free draw

One of the biggest complaints surrounding eFootball 2023 has been the lack of options regarding different game modes. The focus has been solely on the Dream Team mode, where players make custom teams with cards of their choice and take on each other.

Legendary cards refer to the special cards of footballers who retired as icons of the game. Several of them are present in the Dream Team mode, and players have different ways to obtain them. Some amazing options are available to players, and the Carnival Campaign allows them to add one more for free.

Login to eFootball 2023 and go to the Dream Team mode. Once you're in, check the in-game inbox, where you'll find the chance deal. Press the 'receive' button to add it to your account.

Go to 'contract,' and choose the first option from there.

This includes the list of 9 Brazilian legends, and you will get anyone from there.

Press 'open' to use your chance deal and get the free legendary card.

The process will have to be completed within the stipulated time, as the draw will expire. Having the chance deal will refuse to work in eFootball 2023, so players should complete the process as quickly as possible.

Carnival Campaign rewards

The biggest headline of the eFootball 2023 Carnival Campaign is the free Brazilian legend's chance deal. However, plenty of other aspects of the campaign can greatly profit players. This includes resources like GP, training XP, and premium coins.

By logging into the game daily, the Carnival Campaign will reward eFootball 2023 players with up to 60,000 Trainix XP and 160,000 GP. Players will also obtain 100 eFootball coins, the game's premium currency.

There are certain campaign objectives that players can gradually finish. When all objectives are completed, they will have earned up to 50,000 Training XP and 180,000 GP.

Finally, there's a new tour event that offers more rewards to players. They will have to take on the AI-controlled squads to progress and win up to 80,000 GP and 60,000 Training XP. The Carnival Campaign is now live following the latest patch, and both existing and new players can enjoy the benefits.

