How to get free characters in Free Fire for a limited duration in May 2021

Garena launched the Ramadan event in Free Fire earlier today. The event gives players a chance to obtain characters and weapon skins for free via "Rev up for Eid."

Rev up for Eid is a log-in event that will last for eight days. In this event, players can obtain a variety of daily rewards, which include free trials for popular characters such as Chrono, K, Skyler and Xayne.

This article will take a look at how players can get free characters in Free Fire via this event.

Also read: Chrono vs Wukong: Which Garena Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?

How can players get free characters and weapon skins from the Ramadan event in Free Fire?

As previously mentioned, the Rev up for Eid event began today, i.e., May 6th, and will end on May 13th.

Players simply need to log in to Free Fire daily in order to win free trials for characters and weapon skins via this event.

How to collect characters and skins from the Rev up for Eid event

Players can follow the steps given below to collect the free character and weapon skin trials from the new Rev up for Eid event:

Open the "Events" section in Free Fire

Step 1: Players should first go to the "Events" section icon present in the right-hand corner of the default menu screen.

Step 2: They should then tap on the "Eid 2021" tab and select "Rev up for Eid."

Go to the 'Eid' tab and claim the reward!

Step 3: Next, players should tap on the "Claim" button next to the login reward that is located on the right-hand side of the screen.

Step 4: After claiming the character or weapon skin, players can either Quick-Equip it or equip it later in their loadout.

Daily login reward: All characters and weapon skins in the Rev up for Eid event

1) Chrono character (Time-limited - 7 days) - Login 1 day

2) MP5 Demolitionist skin (Time-limited - 7 days) - Login 2 days

3) K character (Time-limited - 7 days) - Login 3 days

4) P90 Rebel Academy skin (Time-limited - 7 days) - Login 4 days

5) Skyler character (Time-limited - 7 days) - Login 5 days

6) M500 Party Animal skin (Time-limited - 7 days) - Login 6 days

7) Xayne character (Time-limited - 7 days) - Login 7 days

8) Groza Great Plunder skin (Time-limited - 7 days) - Login 8 days

Also read: Free Fire: Three best characters in the game