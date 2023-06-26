How to get free CP in COD Mobile (June 2023)

Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) has garnered over 100 million downloads on the Play Store. Developed by TiMi Studio Group, the FPS title features three game modes - Battle Royale, Multiplayer, and Zombies. This mobile title offers a vast arsenal of weapons, high-tech gadgets, operators, and more. It also features joining or creating clans, which unlocks upon reaching level five.

COD points or CP are the in-game currency used for buying premium items in COD mobile. You can purchase Battle Pass, seasonal tiered rewards, weapon blueprints, operators, and more. The primary way of acquiring them is by purchasing from the in-app store. However, there are ways to get free CP without spending a dime. This article discusses the methods below in detail.

COD mobile: Ways to get free CP

No missions, events, objectives, or redeemable codes currently in the title provide CP as a reward. However, you can obtain them for free if you invest time and effort to complete specific tasks first. That said, here are some of the ways to earn free CP in COD mobile:

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards application provides Google Play Credits by answering surveys. (Image via Google)

Google Opinion Rewards is a reward-based application developed by Google. As the name suggests, the app rewards you for your opinions. You can download the application from the Google Play Store and install it. After answering some basic questions about yourself, you are good to go.

The app provides frequent surveys from market researchers. You will be paid in Google Play Store Credits for giving your opinion on these surveys. They contain a few simple questions that take less than a couple of minutes of your time. It is crucial to monitor the app's notification to know when a survey becomes available. You can then use the credits to purchase CP in COD mobile.

2) Community-based Giveaways

COD mobile hosts several giveaways on its Official Discord server (Call of Duty: Mobile). There are new community-based giveaways and events in each season. Among the participants, selected winners get valuable resources, including CP, as rewards. Participation demands completing specific tasks and can be entered only from the Official Discord server of this FPS game.

3) Play in-game tournaments

You can play the tournament mode and earn CP along with other items as rewards. It offers competitive matches among global Battle Royale and Multiplayer modes. The tournament runs weekly, from Friday to Sunday, on all servers. An upcoming one opens this Friday, June 30, 2023, at 18:00 (UTC+10). You can participate solo or duo or with your squad and test skills on the battlefield.

Each gameplay mode features a unique set of rewards, such as Milestone and Rank Rewards. Milestone rewards unlock after obtaining a certain number of crowns by winning tournament matches. They provide crate coupons, crates, emotes, and more.

Rank Rewards, on the other hand, provide Medals, CPs, frames, and more. Ranking among 100 players gets you 100 CP. Additionally, Become No. 1, 2, and 3 will grant 3000, 2000, and 1000 CP, respectively, along with other rewards.

Besides the ways mentioned above, there are no other legal ways to earn free CP in COD mobile.

