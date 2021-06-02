How to get free diamonds in Free Fire in June 2021

There are several attractive and alluring skins, costumes, and other accessories available in Free Fire. Diamonds, however, are necessary if players wish to possess all of these exclusive in-game items.

On the downside, users must spend real money to obtain diamonds, which isn’t always a possible option. Hence, a lot of gamers search for ways by which they can get their hands on the in-game currency at no cost.

This article lists out some ways to get free diamonds in June 2021.

Ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards has over 50 million downloads (Image via Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is a popular application with over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is rated 4.3/5. The rewards-based program provides players with Google Play Credits to complete surveys. These can then be used to buy diamonds from Free Fire directly.

However, it is worth noting that the frequency and payout of each survey varies. Readers can click here to reach the application’s page on the Play Store.

2) GPT apps and websites

Swagbucks, a popular GPT website

Loads of GPT apps and websites are present on the internet, and some of the popular ones are Easy Rewards, Poll Pay, YSense, and Swagbucks.

Players generally have to complete offers such as quizzes and surveys.

Later, they can cash out their earnings in the form of rewards like gift cards and more. But these methods are based on the countries of the users.

3) Events

Creative Crafters event

Events are the last thing on this list. They run on “Booyah!”, Garena’s dedicated application for gaming. Typically, they require users to post clips to participate. For example, the “Creative Crafters” event is currently live and will last until June 14th.

In the event, players have to post videos of them exploring and building in the infinite world of Minecraft.

Apart from these, users can take part in giveaways and custom rooms to have a chance at receiving diamonds for free.

