How to get free diamonds in Free Fire through the March Clips event

Diamonds, one of the in-game currencies of Free Fire, have become a crucial part of the quick-paced battle royale title. Players require them for various purposes like purchasing characters, pets, costumes, skins, etc.

The in-game currency isn’t free, and the users will have to pay real money to acquire them. Hence, they look for different ways to obtain diamonds at no cost.

The developers of Free Fire add several events that allow the users to get diamonds for free. In the recent "March Clips Event," players now have a shot at receiving the in-game currency.

This article takes a look at how the users can participate in the event and earn free diamonds in the game.

Getting free diamonds through the March Clips event in Free Fire

March Clips Event in Free Fire

The "March Clips Event" runs from March 2 to March 16. During the period of the event, users would have to upload their gameplay clips of them killing their opponents using the vehicles present in Free Fire on the "BOOYAH!" application.

The event details read the following:

"Vehicles in Free Fire are super cool and convenient, and they are LETHAL too! We invite you to share your sharpest and most lethal moments with vehicles on Booyah this March! From 2-16 March, upload a clip of you smashing over and killing your opponents with vehicles in Free Fire, and you will stand a chance to win a good deal of diamonds!"

"Do make sure that your videos have a proper BGM! Vroom Vroom for the win!"

Hence, players need to upload videos of them eliminating their foes to participate in this event and have a chance at obtaining diamonds for free.

How to access the event in Free Fire

Follow the steps given below to access the event:

Step 1: Players should click on the "Calendar" (events) icon located on the ride side of the lobby screen.

Tap on the "Calendar" icon

Step 2: Users must navigate through the "NEWS" tab and tap on the "March Clips Event."

Click on the "March Clips Event" option

Step 3: Next, they would have to tap on the "GO TO" button; users would then be redirected to the BOOYAH! application.

(If players do not have BOOYAH!, they will be redirected to its Google Play Store page.)

Players would have to share the respective gameplay videos to participate in the event.

Note: Users have to bind their Free Fire accounts to the BOOYAH! app.

