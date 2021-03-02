SK Sabir Boss vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire in March 2021?

Throughout the years, the Battle Royale genre has witnessed a surge in popularity on the mobile segment, with titles like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile contributing significantly. They have collected massive player bases globally, leading to the growth of online content creation around such games.

SK Sabir Boss and Raistar are two of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers from India. They have massive subscriber counts of over 3.6 million and 3.45 million, respectively. This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 27781 squad matches and has come out on top on 9006 occasions, coming down to a win percentage of 32.41%. He has accumulated 97659 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.20.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 3021 games and won 622 of them for a win rate of 20.58%. With a K/D ratio of 3.43, he has 8220 frags.

The content creator has played 1616 solo matches and has 142 first-place finishes for a win ratio of 8.78%. In the process, he has registered 3268 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

The broadcaster competed in 225 squad games and has 122 victories in the current ranked season, maintaining a win rate of 54.22%. He has killed 639 enemies at a K/D ratio of 6.20.

Meanwhile, the internet star has won 11 of the 18 duo matches, leading to a win percentage of 61.11%. He has secured 60 frags for a K/D ratio of 8.57.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has appeared in 15567 squad matches and has a win tally of 2662, retaining a win percentage of 17.10%. He has 51742 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.01.

The internet star has played 4468 duo games and has 705 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 15.77%. With 14328 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 3.81.

Lastly, the YouTuber has played 3521 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 401, converting to a win ratio of 11.38%. He has 10732 frags and has a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

The streamer has contented in 27 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has two wins, equating to a win percentage of 7.40%. He has 121 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 4.84.

The content creator has played one solo game as well.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime segment, SK Sabir Boss is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the squad mode, while Raistar has the upper hand in the solo mode. Coming to the duo mode, the former has a greater win rate, while Raistar has a finer K/D ratio.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Raistar has played only one solo match and is yet to appear in a duo game. Finally, in the squad mode, SK Sabir Boss has the edge.

