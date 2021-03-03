Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs OP BNL: Who has better stats in Free Fire in March 2021

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is one of the biggest names in the Free Fire community. The YouTuber is immensely popular and has a massive subscriber count of over 21.4 million.

Oussema Elloumi, popularly known as OP BNL, is another prominent Free Fire content creator hailing from Tunisia. Presently, he has over 5.85 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 10848 squad matches and has come out on top on 2661 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 24.52%. He has notched 40274 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.92.

Coming to the duo mode, the streamer has played 1671 games and has 310 first-place finishes for a win rate of 18.55%. In the process, he has bagged 6492 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Lastly, the content creator has played 906 solo games and has 79 wins, having a win ratio of 8.72%. He has registered 2298 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the internet star has appeared in 83 squad games and has a win tally of 39, retaining a win rate of 46.98%. He has killed a total of 361 enemies for a K/D ratio of 8.20.

Total Gaming has played three duo matches and has emerged victorious in all of them, killing 23 enemies at a K/D ratio of 23.00.

OP BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

OP BNL has contended in 23522 squad games and has secured 3259 victories, maintaining a win percentage of about 13.85%. He has 78992 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.90.

Meanwhile, in the duo mode, the internet star has won 84 of the 773 duo matches he has played, converting to a win ratio of 10.86%. With a K/D ratio of 2.09, he has 1443 frags.

The YouTuber has played 1243 solo games and has 78 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 6.27%. He has racked up 2404 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has played 351 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has bettered his foes in 17, translating to a win ratio of 4.84%. He has accumulated 685 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.05.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire, but comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in all the three modes - solo, duo and squad.

In the current ranked season, it is not possible to compare their stats in the solo and duo modes as OP BNL is yet to feature in them. Coming to the squad mode, Ajjubhai has the upper hand.

