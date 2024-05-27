How to get free Elite Class Echo in Wuthering Waves: Epic Games Store redeem code guide

Wuthering Waves has been out for a few days and players can use the Epic Games Store to download it. The platform also offers many freebies for various games from time to time. This time, Epic Game Store is handing out a free Echo starter pack, using which players can obtain an Elite Class Echo.

In early progression, Elite Class Echoes will help increase your resonator's overall damage due to their increased base stats. In this article, we will guide you on claiming the Epic Games redeem code to obtain a free Elite Class Echo.

How to get Wuthering Waves Echo Starter Pack redeem code from the Epic Games Store?

Find this at the bottom of the page (Image via Epic Games)

The Echo Starter Pack released on Epic Games will be valid until June 13, 2024, and features a free Elite Class Echo and other in-game rewards.

Keep in mind that you must add the game to your library before you can claim the free item. Follow these steps to claim the Echo Starter Pack:

Open Epic Games Launcher

Visit the Wuthering Waves page in the store

Scroll down to the bottom to find the Add-On

Add it to the cart and checkout

Claim this Add-On for free (Image via Epic Games)

As shown in the image above, the Add-On pack can be claimed free of cost. If you don't have the Epic Games launcher installed, you can use the store from your browser and follow the steps above. It is not necessary to install Wuthering Waves on your device via Epic Games to claim the Echo Starter Pack.

How to claim the Echo Starter Pack redeem code?

Find the redemption code from the mail (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once you add the Echo Starter Pack from the store, check the registered mail used for Epic Games. You should find a mail as shown in the image above, including a redeem code and how to redeem it.

Open the game and follow these steps to claim the code:

Login to account

Open Settings > Other > Account > Redeem

Type or paste the redeem code

Click on Confirm

Successfully claiming the Echo Starter Pack redeem code should send the reward directly to your in-game mailbox.

Wuthering Waves Echo Starter Pack rewards

Collect your rewards from the mail (Image via Kuro Games)

You can collect the following rewards from the mail:

Morphable Elite Class Echo x1

Premium Tuner x10

Advanced Sealed Tube x5

Use the Morphable Elite Class Echo from the inventory and get a random Elite Class Echo. Meanwhile, the other rewards are resources to level up and tune your Elite Classes.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback