How to get a free Erling Haaland card in EA FC 24

Every EA FC 24 player now has a wonderful opportunity to receive a free Erling Haaland card for their Ultimate Team squads. This offer was revealed earlier on October 26, when many players noticed the promotion in the Ultimate Team mode. Not only has EA Sports stated when the free item will be available, but it has also given directions for players to redeem it as well.

The new promotion will be great news for both beginners and veterans alike. While the free Erling Haaland card will be different from his base and promo items in terms of overall and stats, it could still become a great addition to any team. Hence, it's important for EA FC 24 players to find out how to unlock the upcoming card, especially since it can be done without spending any money or in-game resources.

EA FC 24 free Erling Haaland card will be an 87-rated item

As of writing, there are two cards of the Norwegian forward in Ultimate Team—his base item and the RTTK promo item. Both cards might be exceptionally strong in the current EA FC 24 meta, and they're quite expensive. In contrast, the gift for players will be an 87-rated card.

Expand Tweet

This card can be earned for free by just playing the game at least once before November 1. In fact, this comes as part of the Founder's privilege. November 1 is the last date for players to earn the Founder's status, and as long as someone has played the game by then, they will be eligible for the privilege and all benefits that come with it.

It's worth noting that the free Erling Haaland card won't be handed out immediately to eligible players. It will be sent out on December 10, as confirmed by the promotional post. EA FC 24 players are likely going to find it within the Ultimate Team store, from where the item can then be redeemed and added to their squad.

Do note that this card will be untradeable, so you won't be able to sell it. However, you can choose to use it in any SBC if it doesn't find a place in your starting squad. The official stats of the card aren't available yet since EA Sports has only revealed the overall.

It remains to be seen if the free version will be as effective as the two other items that are currently available in Ultimate Team. Players are certainly hoping that the upcoming Haaland card has similar stats and playstyles that enabled the gold and RTTK versions to dominate the EA FC 24 meta so far.