How to get more free Gems in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat?

Several methods exist to get free Gems in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat. While some require constant grinding, others reward Gems for following the title’s social media handles, completing in-game surveys, and more. Gems enable you to obtain new characters and weapons from the in-game gacha system, Vault. They can also purchase Weapon Chests, Red Orbs, Gold Orbs, and other items and materials.

The primary way is to purchase them at the in-app store with real money. However, the option might not be viable for every player of this action RPG. Fortunately, you can obtain them for free, too.

This article lists all available ways to get free Gems in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat.

Best methods to get free Gems in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat offers various game modes you can use your devil-hunting skills to test. You can get multiple rewards by completing their stages, such as Red Orbs, Spectre, and more. Most of them also grant a certain amount of Gems. Besides playing various modes, multiple other ways exist to get free Gems in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat. Listed below are some of the best ways.

1) Campaign stages and Hunter Mission

Complete Hunter missions to get free Gems in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat. (Image via Nebula Joy)

The main story mode is one of the best ways to get free Gems in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat. There are 14 chapters in the Campaign mode. Each contains five progression milestones, and achieving each grants a certain number of Gems. You can get a decent amount of Gems upon clearing every chapter.

Completing Hunter missions is another way to get free Gems. You can click the Missions button on the top right of the screen and select the Hunter Mission tab to view the list of missions. They grant Pass Points, EXP, Stamina, and Gems upon completion. Additionally, accumulating a specific number of pass points daily gets you free Gems.

2) Collecting Trophies in Gallery

Collect new items, collect trophies, and upgrade the collector's rank to get free Gems. (Image via Nebula Joy)

All Devil May Cry Hunters, Weapons, Cards, and Hunter Skins you get are added to the in-game Gallery. You can visit it from the Menu by tapping the Gallery button. Acquiring a new item every time grants you a certain number of Trophies.

You can tap on the new item, collect trophies, and increase the collector’s main rank, ranging from the lowest Novice, Expert, Advanced, and Extreme to the highest Supreme. Each contains ten sub-ranks, from I to X. Every time you climb up a rank, it grants free Gems in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat.

3) Following the title’s social media handles

Following the title's social media handles for the first time gives you free Gems. (Image via Nebula Joy)

Following the game’s social media accounts, such as X, YouTube, Discord, TikTok, and Facebook, also bestows free Gems in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat. Tap the Benefits button at the top left of the screen next to the Bonus. Scroll down and enter the Follow Rewards tab. You can get 20 Gems for following each social media handle for the first time.

Nebula Joy also releases Devil May Cry Peak of Combat codes often on the title’s social media handles, which you can redeem to get free Gems.

4) Playing various game modes

Play various game modes to farm free Gems in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat. (Image via Nebula Joy)

Besides Campaign mode, the title offers multiple game modes that unlock as you progress the story. While all modes grant various in-game items as rewards for clearing the stages, some also provide Gems. Here is the list of all game modes giving free Gems:

Realm Conqueror: In this PvE game mode, you must fight with designated Hunters and clear floors in each realm. There are four realms: Physical, Fire, Electric, and Ice. Completing every floor grants a certain number of Gems as rewards.

Boss Hunt: It is a seasonal game mode, resetting every Monday, and features a boss in every new iteration. You can get free Gems and other in-game items by completing Season Missions and Challenge Missions tasks and ranking higher.

Memory Corridor: You can replay all completed chapters in the Memory Corridor. Clearing them grants free Gems and more items.

Bloody Palace: In Bloody Palace, you fight against waves of demons on several floors. You can get a good amount of free Gems in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat by clearing stages, earning points, and more.

5) Completing Training Stages

You can earn free Gems in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat by learning combat techniques. (Image via Nebula Joy)

You can learn combat techniques, Hunter's combos, ultimates, and strategies to use QTE moves in the Training Stage. Tap the Events button on the main screen, switch to the Skills tab, and enter the Training Stage by hitting the challenge button.

In the Techniques section, you can train six moves: QTE, MP, Extreme Counter, Extreme Evasion, DMG-RED Shield, and Hit Shield. Switch to the Hunters section to learn all the moves of each Hunter. Depending on the Hunter's rarity, you will get a certain amount of Gems for clearing each tutorial. They are helpful for Devil May Cry Peak of Combat beginners because they can learn new moves and get free Gems.

6) Surveys

Complete surveys and give feedback to get free Gems in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat. (Image via Nebula Joy)

The developers at Nebula Joy regularly collect feedback from the players through surveys. You can participate by clicking the Survey button at the bottom right corner of the screen next to the Messages icon.

Go to the survey page, answer the questions, return to the title, and claim free Gems with Red Orbs and Hunter Vault Breaker.

7) Join a Guild

You can create a guild or join an existing one in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat. It offers various missions, and completing them gathers Activity Points. Collecting a certain number of them grants free Gems in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat.

8) Achievements Rewards

Complete various tasks in Achievements, upgrade achievement level, and get free Gems in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat. (Image via Nebula Joy)

Tap the Menu button and click the ACHV button to enter the Achievements. You can see various Combat, Development, Collection, and Challenge tasks. Completing them grants achievement points, and your achievement level increases upon collecting every 100 points. Each level-up gives 50 Gems.

You can visit the Co-op Exchange and redeem Chaos Copper for 100 Gems weekly. Chaos Copper can be acquired by dismantling Epic weapons and playing Sky Arena (Ranked) and Co-op (Normal) game modes. Upgrading your Office-level grants also provides free Gems in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat.

The above-listed are some of the best ways to get free Gems in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat. However, you must be willing to grind continuously to accumulate a hefty amount.