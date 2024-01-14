Devil May Cry Peak of Combat tier list: All Hunters ranked (January 2024)

The Devil May Cry Peak of Combat tier list helps you identify the best Hunters to upgrade, rank up, and use for swift progression. Selecting the best characters before jumping into devil-hunting missions is crucial. Nebula Joy has released over eight characters with the title’s global release. You can upgrade their in-game level and skills, ascend their rank, and equip them with cards to make them robust.

Nebula Joy offers various variants of Dante, Vergil, Nero, and Lady obtainable from the in-game gacha, Vault. You form a lineup of three Hunters and dispatch them to hunt enemies and bosses.

This article provides a comprehensive Devil May Cry Peak of Combat tier list for January 2024.

Vergil - Endless Judgement and Dante - One Man Show top the Devil May Cry Peak of Combat tier list for January 2024

Each Hunter has one of these roles: Support (supports allies), Sustain (tanks), and DPS (damage) and deals either Physical, Electric, Fire, or Ice damage-type.

In Nebula Joy’s new action title, you can switch between characters and trigger QTE attacks. It is the most helpful move to dish out significant damage from enemies. It is advised to upgrade Hunters' in-game level and skills, awaken them, and ascend their ranks to progress swiftly. Upgrading cards’ and weapons’ levels and ascending weapons’ ranks also increases their overall stats.

With that in mind, here is the Devil May Cry Peak of Combat tier list for January 2024.

SS-tier

Vergil - Endless Judgement in Devil May Cry (Image via Nebula Joy)

The characters ranking at the SS tier in the Devil May Cry Peak of Combat tier list are the most overpowered units you can get from the in-game gacha system. They can kill any enemy within the time limit to see you through the campaign and other game modes.

Vergil - Endless Judgement

Dante - One Man Show

Dante - Royal Guard

S-tier

Vergil - Nomadic Lightning in Devil May Cry (Image via Nebula Joy)

These are less robust than the SS tier with base stats. However, they can be placed among the best with regular upgrades, improved Devil Cards, and fully upgraded higher rarity weapons.

Dante - Fists of Salvation

Lady - Spark Igniter

Lady - Frosty Grace

Vergil - Devil Crusher

A-tier

Vergil - Nomadic Lightning in Devil May Cry. (Image via Nebula Joy)

A-tier hunters in the Devil May Cry Peak of Combat tier list are fairly decent. They require upgrades, the best weapons at max levels, Devil Cards, and artifacts to become more potent. The characters listed below are also best suited for Devil May Cry Peak of Combat beginners.

Vergil - Nomadic Lightning

Lady - Swift Arsenal

Dante - Demon Hunter

Nero - Knight of the Order

It’s worth mentioning that the Devil May Cry Peak of Combat tier list changes when Nebula Joy introduces new hunters and buffs or nerfs existing ones in future updates. The tier list only presents a general overview of the meta’s current state. Additionally, try to use characters you are familiar with because, with proper upgrades, every unit can help you achieve victories.

That covers our Devil May Cry tier list for January 2024. You can check out our Devil May Cry Peak of Combat reroll guide to obtain robust characters.