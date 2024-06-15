How to get free Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail

Unlocking Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail is a long process, as players need to first complete a lengthy Trailblaze Mission in Penacony. For newcomers in particular, it will likely take several days to unlock the protagonist's counterpart. Fortunately, HoYoverse devised a plan to grant the community direct access to the Harmony Path from Patch 2.3 via a special event.

Furthermore, players will likely also get a free copy of the Trailblazer, which stacks to increase their Eidolon levels. As a result, the character will be able to unlock additional attributes and passive abilities, strengthening their overall combat strength. This article discusses everything there is to know to get a free Harmony Trailblazer.

How can you obtain free Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse has recently shared an infographic showcasing all the events scheduled for Honkai Star Rail 2.3. Among them, “When Charmony Rings Out” is the one to look out for to get the free Harmony Trailblazer. The event will drop with update 2.3 and be permanently available in the game.

Although this will save you countless hours for quest completions, you must fulfill a specific criterion to qualify for acquiring the Harmony Trailblazer. It appears that only those who have completed the “Jarillo VI- The Return” Trailblaze Mission will be eligible for the free copy.

Remember that if your Harmony Trailblazer is already unlocked, you will obtain the 1x Shadow of Harmony, i.e. the Eidolon, instead. In case you haven't unlocked the character counterpart, make sure to head over to the event page to activate the Harmony Path immediately.

In the second situation, you receive the Eidolon after manually unlocking the new power.

How to unlock Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail

Unlock Harmony Trailblazer from the Beauty and Destruction Mission (Image via HoYoverse)

The Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail is unlocked upon completing the Beauty and Destruction Trailblaze Mission, featured in the 2.2 update under the “In Our Time” quest series.

You can unlock their first Eidolon from the “And on the Eighth Day” Trailblaze Mission. The other four Shadow of Harmony are locked behind the Clockie Statue. It will take 30,000 Clock Credits to hit level 50, which is when you obtain all the Eidolons of the Harmony Trailblazer.

As for the final copy, the officials will offer it via the “When Charmony Rings Out” event.

As for the final copy, the officials will offer it via the "When Charmony Rings Out" event.