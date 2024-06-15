Honkai Star Rail 2.3 events schedule: First half, second half and permanent rewards

HoYoverse has announced the schedule for Honkai Star Rail 2.3 events in an official HoYoLAB post. The upcoming update has a lot in its pockets, from the epilogue of the Penacony Trailblaze mission to new characters and even some permanent additions to the endgame content. Honkai Star Rail 2.3 events are shaping the upcoming patch to be one of the biggest updates.

This article will cover all of the necessary information regarding the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 events which you will be able to experience in the upcoming update.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3: Farewell Penacony Events Overview

New Trailblaze Mission: Farewell Penacony

The path of trailblaze has been blessed by the Harmony, and you have inherited the Watchmaker's Legacy. After putting a stop to the Order's plans, you now look forward to continuing your journey across the cosmos. It's time to bid goodbye to the planet of Festivities.

The final part of the third Traiblaze mission should be the very first thing that will catch your eye. Farewell Penacony will provide a conclusion to the adventure you partook in on the planet of Harmony, and it will be permanently available once version 2.3 concludes.

Unlock Requirement: Complete the Trailblaze mission "Penacony - And on the Eighth Day"

Event Warp: Phase One (June 19-10, 2024)

Phase 1 banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Stellaron Hunter Firefly debuts in Phase One of patch 2.3. Alongside her, a familiar face returns. Ruan Mei will receive her first-ever rerun banner, which is a great time to pick her up if you have missed her.

Alongside them, the following 4-star characters will also receive a rate-up

Misha

Gallagher

Xueyi

Like any other limited banners, both Firefly and Ruan Mei will receive an event warp for their signature Lightcones. Firefly's best-in-slot 5-star "Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest (Destruction)" and Ruan Mei's "Past Self in the Mirror(Harmony)" will receive a boost in drop-rate.

Along these, the following 4-star Lightcones will be featured:

Memories of the Past (Harmony)

Eyes of the Prey (Nihility)

My New Life (Preservation)

Event Warp: Phase Two (July 10-30, 2024)

Phase 2 banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Phase Two of the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 patch will also have two characters. Jade is a senior manager of the IPC Strategic Department and will join her colleagues Topaz and Aventurine as playable characters. The Knight of Beauty, Aventurine in Honkai Star Rail will also receive a rerun banner.

Alongside them, the following 4-star characters will appear on a rate-up:

Natasha

Serval

Asta

For Lightcone Event Warp, Jade's "Yet Hope is Priceless (Erudition)" and Argenti's "An Instant Before a Gaze (Erudition)" will receive a drop rate boost for a limited time. Alongside that, you will be able to obtain the following 4-star lightcones:

After the Charmony Falls (Erudition)

Shared Feeling (Abundance)

Trend of the Universal Market (Preservation)

Simulated Universe update: Divergent Universe (After 2.3 Update is released)

Simulated Universe update (Image via HoYoverse)

The Simulated Universe will receive its third major update besides Gold and Gears and Swarm Disaster. Divergent Universe will also add the ability to challenge only the bosses to obtain your weekly rewards and Planar Sets, making farming a breeze. You will receive the following prizes for completing the Divergent Universe which will make its way into Honkai Star Rail 2.3 and will be available permanently:

Stellar Jades x 3000

Self Modeling Resin x 2

Phone Wallpaper "Task in Progress"

Avatar "Hi, come for a test"

Star Rail Pass x 2

Tracks of Destiny x 2

Unlock Requirement: Clear Simulated Universe World 3

New endgame content: Apocalyptic Shadows (After 2.3 Update is released)

New end game (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 will also introduce a new permanent game mode which will cycle every two weeks similar to the Forgotten Hall and Pure Fiction endgame content. You will be able to obtain the following rewards from the new Apocalyptic Shadows mode when it resets on a biweekly cycle:

Stellar Jades x 800

Jade Feathers x 600

Lost Crystal

Traveler's Guide

Refined Aether

But that's not all. A reward of 300 Stellar Jades, one piece of Self-Modeling Resin, and One copy of Xueyi awaits you when you clear the Apocalyptic Shadow's Difficulty 2 for the first time.

Unlock Requirement: Equilibrium Level 3 or Higher

Origami Bird Clash ( June 21-29, 2024)

Limited gameplay event (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a temporary gameplay event which will also be the main event for the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 update. You can receive the following rewards by participating in the Origami Bird Clash.

Stellar Jades x 1140

A 4-star character of your choice from the following pool: Gallagher, Luka, Arlan, Hanya

Self-Modeling Resin x 1

Tracks of Destiny x 1

Lost Crystal

Traveler's Guide

Credits

This event will be added to the Conventional Memoir after version 2.3's conclusion.

Unlock Requirement: Complete the Trailblaze mission "Penacony - Stranger in a Strange Land"

When Charmony Rings Out (After 2.3 Update is released)

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 update will also allow you to unlock Harmony Trailblazer and their eidolons without needing to complete the Trailblaze Mission in Penacony. This is a quick way to obtain one of the best characters in the game and it will be available permanently.

Unlock Requirement: Complete Trailblaze Mission "Jarillo Vi - The Return"

Stellar Shimmer (July 5-29, 2024)

Second gameplay event for the update (Image via HoYoverse)

This is also a temporary gameplay event which will be available for a limited time. You can obtain the following rewards by participating in the event:

Stellar Jade x 500

Tracks of Destiny x 1

Relic Remains

Traveler's Guide

Gift of Odyssey (From the start of version 2.3 to its end)

Honkai Star Rail also brings back the Gift of Odyssey login bonus where you will receive a 10 x Special Star Rail Pass by logging in for seven days.

Planar Fissure (June 28 to July 5) and Realm of the Strange (July 19 to July 26)

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 update will also feature two events with boosted Cavern Relics and Planar Ornament drop rates.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 patch is jampacked with content and it is shaping up as one of the biggest updates in the game's history.