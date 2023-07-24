How to get free Heroes in EA FC 24: Pre-registration date, steps, and more

EA Sports recently kickstarted the pre-order procedure for EA FC 24, and fans will be excited to learn that there is a way to receive a free Hero item in the upcoming entry. With leaks on social media hinting at the addition of multiple legendary players as Heroes in the much-anticipated successor to FIFA 23, the developers have provided more insight into the rewards on offer.

Heroes have been a major addition to Ultimate Team. These are legends of the sport who excelled within their respective leagues but never reached the heights required to qualify as Icons. However, they are overpowered in their own right, and fans will be eager to learn more about the new Heroes arriving in EA FC 24 and how they can get one for free.

Fans can receive a free Hero item by pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 24

Similar to its predecessors, EA FC 24 will have an extended period of time during which fans can pre-order the game. Both of its versions are now available for pre-ordering, with various perks and benefits being offered depending on the purchased edition. This is where gamers can get their hands on a coveted Hero card.

EA Sports recently took to Twitter to reveal that a brand new lineup of Heroes will be arriving in EA FC 24, and gamers can obtain one of these new items by pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition. A similar offer was present in the pre-order benefits of FIFA 23, with fans being rewarded with a World Cup Hero item for pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition.

However, with the coming season not featuring any prominent international competitions, EA Sports has opted to take to the Champions League and include UCL/ UWCL Heroes.

How to receive these pre-order benefits?

While most pre-order perks can be obtained by purchasing the game any time before the full release, this tier, in particular, has a time limit. To be eligible for this free Hero player, gamers must pre-order the Ultimate edition of EA FC 24 before August 22. The item will be added to their clubs on November 27, with many assuming that this is when the UCL/ UWCL Hero players will be released as part of a promo.

The inclusion of the UWCL in this promo lineup is rather refreshing, as women footballers will finally be able to play alongside their male counterparts on the virtual pitch. This will allow the developers to develop a host of ideas for various promos and special events, with the UCL/UWCL Heroes only being the tip of the iceberg.