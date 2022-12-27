How to get a free Lamborghini in Forza Horizon 5

Christmas is perhaps the perfect time for Forza Horizon 5 players to enjoy the game, and a free Lamborghini could spice things up even more. Moreover, this reward will be available to all the players, which is perfect for those who recently started their journey.

The giveaway is part of the Secret Santa celebration, which was released during the festive period. Playground Games offers regular giveaways, but the rewards have seldom been as big as this one. It will delight many gamers who might not have an enviable in-game garage yet.

The most important part for Forza Horizon 5 players is to find out how they can unlock this model from Lamborghini.

There are plenty of cars from the automobile giant that are a part of the game. While some of them have to be grinded through different events, that's not the case with the vehicle in question. If someone joins the game, they can easily redeem the reward.

Forza Horizon 5's latest giveaway is a free Lamborghini that's super easy to get

Redeem yours from the Gifts tab of the Message Center and drive the most powerful Lamborghini yet. You've done it! Thanks to the generosity of the #ForzaHorizon5 community, the 2020 @Lamborghini Sián Roadster has been unlocked for all players as this year's Secret Santa reward!

Usually, there are different ways by which a Forza Horizon 5 player can gain new cars in the game. Some involve unlocking it with in-game resources, while others are exclusively part of paid DLCs. The Lamborghini Sian Roadster is neither, as it's now being handed out for free after being part of the Secret Santa event.

To acquire the model, the first thing you will need to do is start up the game and log into your account — this is mandatory if you want to redeem the gift. Further, you must perform the following tasks to make the vehicle appear in your in-game garage:

Go to the Message Center. All the vital pieces of information and resources can be found in this section. Open up the Gifts tab. This is where all the items that you have unlocked are in Forza Horizon 5. The Lamborghini Sian Roadster will be present in this tab. Click on it, and the car will then appear in your garage.

You are free to use it in all the game modes as long as it's permitted. Alternatively, you can take the speed demon and roam the desert streets as much as you want. Incidentally, this isn't the only car that you can acquire for free.

The 2022 CUPRA UrbanRebel Racing Concept is also being handed out to players who engage in the game during the recent holiday series. The offer is still live and you have until January 5, 2023, to unlock the car for free.

2023 will be a big year for Forza Horizon 5 as far as content is concerned. It will mark the game's third year, and expectations are quite high following a successful 2022. This year has seen the introduction of plenty of live-service content that has kept the community engaged. A DLC featuring Hot Wheels was also released to positive reception from the playerbase.

It remains to be seen if the free Lamborghini will help to enhance the game's reputation even further, and if it will help increase the already noticeable size of the active playerbase.

