How to get free MP40 Bloody Gold weapon crate and more rewards in Free Fire today

Players who are into Free Fire can win exciting rewards by taking part in the various events that the game comes up with. An event named “WATCH CLIPS TO WIN!” allows players to win rewards by just watching clips on the Booyah! app, Garena's exclusive social entertainment application.

The Booyah! app has a wide range of videos that players can watch. Players can not only watch videos, but also create their own videos for other players to watch.

The new WATCH CLIPS TO WIN! event in Free Fire

This event started on June 2nd, 2021, and it will end today. Some of the rewards offered by the event are:

MP40 Bloody Gold weapon crate

Urban Rager weapon crate

White sneakers

Note: Players must log in to the Booyah! app and link their account to their Free Fire profile.

How to get free rewards in Free Fire by watching clips

Booyah! app on the Google Play Store

Players need to follow the steps given below to get exciting rewards in Free Fire:

Players need to head over to the Google Play Store and download the Booyah! application. After installing the app, players must log in via the social media account that is linked to their Free Fire account. Players will be given many clips to watch. They need to watch the clips for at least 10 minutes in order to be eligible to win the rewards. Players can then open Free Fire and redeem the rewards from the in-game mail section.

Note: To know more about the event, players can open Free Fire and click on “WATCH CLIPS TO WIN!”. After opening it, players can click on “Go To” and follow the instructions given above to claim the rewards.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod