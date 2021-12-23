How to get free mystery stickers during Steam Winter sale 2021

The Steam Winter Sale of 2021 is underway during the festive period in December. While the deals are the showstoppers, there are also freebies available for all the members of the Steam community.

The best thing about these gifts is the free element, but they are available to everyone irrespective of their participation in the Steam Winter Sale 2021.

Steam Sales are a regular occurrence throughout the year and the Steam Winter Sale 2021 is the final sale of the calendar year. The sale will continue throughout Christmas week and well into the new year.

Aside from the deals, the sales always have freebies, and the Steam Winter Sale 2021 has continued with the tradition.

How to acquire free mystery stickers from the Steam Winter Sale 2021

The Steam Winter Sale of 2021 has made free stickers available to the whole community. These stickers are animated and can be acquired from the store page itself.

Upon acquiring one, players will be able to share it with their friends and use it on Steam chats.

Step-by-step process to obtain a free mystery sticker from Steam Winter Sale 2021

Step 1: Log in to your Steam account using the Steam app.

Step 2: Close the news pop-up and go to the home screen.

Step 3: Scroll down and the screen will ask the player to redeem a free mystery sticker.

Step 4: Click on redeem and it will take the player to the sales store from where the player will be able to collect their mystery sticker.

A final confirmation will be required on the player's part before an animated mystery sticker is provided.

Is the Steam Winter Sale 2021 mystery sticker one-time?

Steam members will be delighted to know that not only is the animated sticker free of cost, but they can obtain it more than once. The Steam Winter Sale 2021 is live for two weeks at writing. Community members will be able to obtain a sticker daily.

There is no way to pre-determine or pick up the sticker a player may want. It also remains to be seen if players can obtain a repeat sticker, although it is unlikely. Overall, animated mystery stickers are a fun way of giving something back to the community as part of the Steam Winter Sale of 2021.

Edited by Srijan Sen