How to get free rewards from Clash of Clans World Championship 2024

The Clash of Clans World Championship April 2024 Finals will be played across two days starting from April 20. Players who have previously cleared Phase I and the Monthly Qualifier matches held between April 1 and April 14 are allowed to compete in the Monthly Finals to get a ticket for the World Championship Finals, which will be held in November 2024. Those who have failed to qualify for this month's finals can also benefit by correctly predicting the winners of every match.

This article describes the process to get free rewards in the Clash of Clans World Championship in April 2024.

Steps to claim the free reward from Clash of Clans World Championship

The first step involves the selection of the Predict Now button (Image via Supercell)

Here are the steps to accumulate free rewards:

On your PC, open the official website for prediction by clicking here. Click on the Predict Now button available in the Day 1 or Day 2 matches depending on the date. Enter your registered email ID and click on the Log In button. Copy the six-digit code sent to your Gmail account and paste it on the official website. Click on the Continue button to proceed. Predict the winners of six matches from the given options and finally click on the Submit button.

You will be instantly awarded 30 points, and this will increase if your predictions come true.

Rewards available in the Clash of Clans World Championship 2024

There are 11 tiers of rewards awarded based on your predictions. Here's the complete breakdown of these rewards:

100 points: 500K Gold

500K Gold 150 points: 500K Elixir

500K Elixir 200 points: 500 Shiny Ores

500 Shiny Ores 250 points: 25 Glowy Ores

25 Glowy Ores 300 points: 5 Starry Ores

5 Starry Ores 350 points: 50K Gold

50K Gold 500 points: 50K Elixir

50K Elixir 650 points: 10K Dark Elixir

10K Dark Elixir 800 points: 1K Shiny Ores

1K Shiny Ores 900 points: 50 Glowy Ores

50 Glowy Ores 1000 points: 10 Starry Ores

Date and time of Clash of Clans World Championship April 2024 Monthy Finals

Countdown timer (Image via Supercell)

Important dates and times for this new Clash of Clans event are given below:

Day 1: It will be played on April 20 from 2 pm UTC, which means you should submit your prediction for the first day before that.

It will be played on April 20 from 2 pm UTC, which means you should submit your prediction for the first day before that. Day 2: Matches will be contested at the same time on April 21. Prediction polls for Day 2 matches will open a few hours prior to kickoff.

