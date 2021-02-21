How to get free rewards through Cobra Go event in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is among the leading mobile battle royale titles. It offers users a wide variety of in-game cosmetic items like costumes and more.

The developers of Free Fire periodically introduce numerous events that allow players to get their hands on such items.

Recently, the Project Cobra calendar was revealed, and numerous events were announced. A few have commenced, with Cobra Go being one of them. This article looks at how users can get free rewards from this event in Free Fire.

Obtaining free rewards through the Cobra Go event in Free Fire

The social media post by the developers regarding the event reads:

“Roll the dice in our latest mini-game - Cobra GO! Play in the mini-game and collect tokens and complete your laps to get additional rewards. How to play: Collect dice tokens from map drops. Use these dice to roll numbers in Cobra GO! to collect Cobra tokens and complete laps. Use the Cobra tokens collected to exchange for the Cobra Sidekick set in the Special Cobra Interface. The Cobra GO! event ends on March 7th 2021. Get a new and permanent set for FREE now.”

The event commenced on February 19th and will end on March 7th. Players must obtain the ‘Cobra Dice’ to participate in the event and roll the dice a single time. It can be procured via the daily login reward or by playing matches in-game.

Rolling the dice in the Cobra Go event

Players will move a specific number of steps depending on the result of the dice. Moreover, they will be receiving Cobra Coins or certain other perks for landing in one of the squares, as shown in the picture below:

Apart from this, gamers would also obtain some rewards for completing a specific number of laps:

5 Laps – 2000 Gold

10 Laps – Memory Fragment

15 Laps – Legendary Cobra Pin x1

Users can redeem various items for free in the Exchange Store by using the Cobra Coins. Rewards are as follows:

Cobra Sidekick (Top) – 80 Cobra Coins

Cobra Sidekick (Bottom) – 60 Cobra Coins

Cobra Sidekick (Shoes) – 40 Cobra Coins

Classic Store

Slither Surfboard – 30 Cobra Coins

Weapon Royale Voucher – 10 Cobra coins

