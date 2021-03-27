In Garena Free Fire, the developers have introduced a series of events related to Holi in the Indian servers. These events are one of the best ways for players to procure an array of items at no cost.

‘Restore the Colours’ is one of the events underway. It offers users several rewards, including the One Finger Push-Up emotes, and players have to collect colors to redeem them.

Gamers also can share duplicate or excess colors with their friends via the ‘Share Colour’ option. This article provides players a guide to obtain free rewards by sharing these links with their friends.

In the Fight For Colours event, the players have to defeat the demoness

Note: To access this event in Free Fire, players must defeat the demoness in the Fight For Colours event. If they haven’t done so, they will face the error message stating, “You haven’t defeated your own demoness monster” or “The server-wide milestone is not achieved yet.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs NoobGamer BBF: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

How to get free rewards by collecting and sharing Holi event color links in Free Fire

Advertisement

The post by Free Fire on their social media handles read:

“Survivors! How’s your restore the colors event going in-game? Have you collected all the colors to get the Push-up Emote, or haven’t you yet? If you haven’t started already, Bermuda, and claim the One-Finger Push-Up emote for free!”

Rewards that players can obtain from the Restore the Colours event are:

Weapon Royale voucher - 3 colors

Cyber Bunnies Skyboard - 7 colors

One-Finger Push-Up emote - 10 colors

In the event, players have to initially answer several questions in the ‘Your True Colour’ tab to earn colors. It will only reward the users once, and doing it again wouldn’t provide them with any colors.

Answer questions in the ‘Your True Colour’ event

They can also collect color pallets after match drops and exchange them for random colors in the ‘Reveal Colours’ section.

Also read: Free Fire APK for Jio phone is fake, and all download links are misleading

Users can follow the steps given below to share the links:

Advertisement

Tap on the Calendar icon

Step 1: They can open Free Fire and tap on the ‘Calendar’ (events) icon located on the right side of the screen.

‘Your True Colours’ option

Step 2: Gamers must choose the ‘Holi Festival 28/3’ section and click on the ‘Your True Colours’ option.

Tap on the Share Colour option

Step 3: They may press the ‘Go To’ option and tap on the Share Colour tab. Finally, players can share the link with their friends.

Advertisement

Also read: Raistar's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube channel views, and more