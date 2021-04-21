How to get free Vector Taunting Smile weapon loot crate using latest Free Fire redeem code (EU region)

Free Fire offers players a variety of items like pets, characters, skins, and numerous cosmetics. The exclusive ones can usually be obtained from stores by spending diamonds. However, purchasing this in-game currency is not an option for every user, and therefore, redeem codes offer players a chance to acquire some coveted items for free.

These codes are occasionally released by Garena on the game’s official handles and live stream. Users must head to the official rewards redemption site to use them to receive the rewards.

One of the latest redeem codes provides players with exclusive gun crates.

Also read: Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Obtaining Taunting Smile weapon loot crate using latest Free Fire redeem codes (EU region)

The 3x M1014 Underground Howl and 2x Vector Taunting Smile weapon loot crate

Redeem code: 6XMNG242VMKV

Rewards: 3x M1014 Underground Howl and 2x Vector Taunting Smile Weapon Loot Crate

Note: The code provided above will only work for players in Europe or EU servers. Users in the other regions cannot use it, and they will get an error message stating:

Advertisement

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Dyland Pros: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Using Free Fire redeem codes

Since guest users cannot redeem rewards using a guest account, they might consider binding it with any available platforms – Facebook, Google VK, Instagram, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Players can follow the steps provided below:

Advertisement

Log in with any of the preferred methods

Step 1: First, users must visit the rewards redemption website, and they can use this link to do the same.

Step 2: Next, they have to log in with the platform they have linked to their account.

Step 3: Subsequently, they have to enter the redeem code in the text field and tap the confirm button.

After redemption is successful

Step 4: After successful redemption, players can collect the corresponding rewards from the mail section. In the meantime, any currency rewards will be credited automatically.

Players must use the code quickly before its usage time has elapsed. Once the threshold has been crossed, it will expire and become invalid. Therefore, players will not be able to use it to obtain the rewards. They will encounter an error stating that the code is invalid or redeemed.

Advertisement

There is nothing they can do to circumvent this other than wait for Garena to release a new set of redeem codes.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Dashing Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?