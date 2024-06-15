How to get free Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail 2.3

The Honkai Star Rail 2.3 update is right around the corner, and it will bring forth brand new end-game content called Apocalyptic Shadow, alongside numerous other events. HoYoverse has recently shared an infographic covering all of these details, including the rewards. According to this official post, a free copy of Xueyi will be rewarded for clearing a certain difficulty level of Apocalyptic Shadow.

This is a challenge domain similar to Memory of Chaos and Pure Fiction, where the end goal is to defeat formidable enemies across various difficulty levels. However, there is no rush to clear the stages since it is a permanent gamemode that will refresh every six weeks.

That said, this article discusses everything you need to unlock Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail 2.3.

Guide to get free Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail 2.3

Get free Xueyi from Apocalyptic Shadow (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail has dispatched many free characters, with Xueyi being the latest candidate to join the accessible category in update 2.3, which releases on June 19, 2024. She is an excellent DPS unit that treads on the Destruction Path to unleash massive nukes on opponents. So, her free copy is certainly a welcome addition to the game.

Trending

Speaking of which, you can get Xueyi after clearing the Apocalyptic Shadow’s Difficulty 2 for the first time. This can be challenging since the domain features powerful foes that can nuke your entire team.

Regardless, clearing Difficulty 2 is still an achievable goal, so you should be able to unlock all the first-time rewards on the first day of the game mode. It will be added as soon as the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 update goes live.

Listed below are the other rewards you can claim alongside the free copy of Xueyi in Apocalyptic Shadow:

300x Stellar Jade

1x Self-Modeling Resin

Expand Tweet

Here is a brief rundown on how to complete the gamemode in HSR.

Tackle the materializations of the Finality and defeat bosses, along with the formidable enemies you have faced before.

Each phase will refresh and offer the materialization of two bosses. They will be featured in four different difficulties.

Beat two bosses and clear the current difficulty to earn some of the mode's rewards. You will also gain additional freebies upon reaching specific points.

Your Equilibrium Levels will not affect the difficulty or rewards of the domain.

Follow Sportskeeda’s Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.